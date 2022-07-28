Sokol Camp Booya Picnic

The 91st annual Sokol Camp Booya picnic will take place at Sokol Camp on Sunday, August 14 from noon to 5 p.m. The camp is located at 19201 Woodland Acres S, Pine City. Featured will be homemade Booya, jiternice (Czech sausage), Kolache (Czech pastries), cabbage rolls, meatloaf, and other refreshments. While enjoying the menu, they also welcome the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers, along with musician Dave Carlson. Stay for the Bingo and other games for all ages! The public is welcome rain or shine.

