Sokol Camp

The Sokol Camp lead chef, Ray Vanyo, served up the event’s main dish, Booya, on Sunday on the east side of Cross Lake in Pine City. 

When people think of the history and culture of Minnesota, thoughts tend to gravitate to the Twin Cities, Prince and sports. The first place to come to mind for most is not our little area of Pine City; however, history and culture is everywhere.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.