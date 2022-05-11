Solid shooting for week four

Week 4 brought another round of steady rain showers for Dragon shooters. Despite the uncooperative weather, scores continued to improve. Caden Fedder nailed a perfect 25, the second time he has accomplished this feat. Fedder also had the high team score, hitting 47 of 50 targets.
Josh Brinker continued his hot shooting with a 44. Four players tied with a score of 43: Ryan Plasek, Eli Schultz, Dalton Helmbrecht, and Wyatt Humeniuk. Owen Anderson, using a borrowed shotgun, nailed 42 targets, as did teammate Cody Patzoldt. Alex Johnson followed with a score of 40, and Oscar Gribuval shot a 39. Ryan Carl and Milo Rydberg continued to impress, each scoring 38; and Tyler Mohr and Gianni Johnson rounded out the top shooters with 37 targets hit. Leading scorers for the girls were Hailey Houle with a 30, followed by Macie Babolik and Dani Holstrom with 29.
Coach Johnson said that the improvement in scores each week is especially impressive given the conditions under which the athletes have been shooting each Sunday. Rain, snow, cold weather, and gusty winds have made consistent shooting very difficult, but the kids have been able to improve their fundamentals and their focus each week. He credits the dedicated volunteer coaches who show up each week and work closely with the athletes to help them improve their skills.
The team has one more week of competitive shooting before they begin preparing for the state tournament. A total of 29 athletes will head to Alexandria on June 21 to compete against other schools in Class 9A at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target championships.
