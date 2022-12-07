Some county fees increasing, some lowering

Each year, the Pine County Board of Commissioners re-evaluates and holds a public hearing on their fees. This year was no exception; some fees remained the same, some were decreased and some were increased. Departments that looked at fee increases or changes included the auditor-treasurer dept., health and human services dept., sheriff’s office, solid waste, and zoning.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Pine County resident Aileen Croup spoke, bringing concerns that the fees are a double tax of sorts. “Some of these fees make sense but I am looking at ones that our taxpayers already pay for and should be a function of the department,” she noted. “You’re already taking money from the residents.” She added that adding a zoning appeal fee would discourage residents from making appeals when they feel the zoning department made an error.
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder addressed the county board and said that Minnesota Statute gives them the authority to set fees. “I like to hang my hat on the part of the statute that says ‘there must be a reasonable relation between the fee and the cost of providing the service,” said Schroeder.
The first proposal was increasing the certificate of tax forfeiture fee from $0 to $50 with the justification that there is a lot of staff time to assemble the required documents. Commissioner JJ Waldhalm suggested not raising the fee. Commissioner Terry Lovgren replied that a lot of times the requests come from companies wanting to purchase the property. Commissioners decided to approve the fee increase.
Other fee additions or increases in the auditor-treasurer department were adding a data research fee, from $0 to $50; increasing the gambling license fee from $10 to $20; increasing the liquor license fee from $100 to $200; increasing the 3.2 and temporary liquor license fee from $50 to $100; and increasing the tobacco license fee from $85 to $100. All were approved by the commissioners.
Pine County Health & Human Services proposed reducing the child care application fee from $50 to $0, given the current lack of childcare providers. This change was approved by commissioners.
The sheriff’s office proposed increasing the E911 address request fee (signs to mark addresses for emergency services) from $0 to $20. Commissioner Steve Hallan said he felt like everyone in the county has this and is already paying for the service through taxes; the other commissioners agreed, and the fee increase was not approved. The sheriff’s office also proposed decreasing the gun permit for in-county military and veterans from $100 to $10. “The sheriff’s office would like to support the military population,” stated Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. The commissioners agreed, and the fee was decreased to $10.
The fee to dispose of tires was proposed to be increased from $1 per tire to $2, with the fee rising depending on size of tire. Schroeder said that the cost for disposing of the tires has increased significantly. Hallan added that there are only a couple companies who will dispose of tires in the state. Schroeder added that the fee is comparable to places who do dispose of them. The fee increases ($2 for a smaller tire, $3.50 for a passenger car tire, $4.75 for a light truck tire, $8.5 for a skid steer/bobcat tire, and $14 for a semi-truck tire) were approved.
One of the larger increases proposed was the fee to appeal a zoning decision, from $0 to $600. Commissioner Matt Lugwig said, “I’m a little worried that people won’t want to appeal if there is a fee.” Schroder stated that sometimes many hours are spent on an application.
Hallan proposed that the fee be increased to $200 and be refunded if the Pine County Zoning Board approves the appeal. Commissioners agreed and approved the $200 fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.