Some county fees increasing, some lowering

The Pine County Board addresses county fees at a recent board meeting. 

 Screenshot

Each year, the Pine County Board of Commissioners re-evaluates and holds a public hearing on their fees. This year was no exception; some fees remained the same, some were decreased  and some were increased. Departments that looked at fee increases or changes included the auditor-treasurer dept., health and human services dept., sheriff’s office, solid waste, and zoning. 

