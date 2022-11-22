Traci LeBrun

This week in our “Heard it on the Streets” section, we asked people to tell us what Thanksgiving Day looks like for them. Most people first think of eating and a turkey dinner. But when asked to dig a little deeper and think about what else goes on, they would say football, games, shopping, and of course, time with family.

