This week in our “Heard it on the Streets” section, we asked people to tell us what Thanksgiving Day looks like for them. Most people first think of eating and a turkey dinner. But when asked to dig a little deeper and think about what else goes on, they would say football, games, shopping, and of course, time with family.
Similar to most people, Thanksgiving Day for us includes cooking a brined turkey, turning on football around noon, an early afternoon dinner, more football, and maybe games or some kind of craft or painting activity later in the evening.
I have not been a great Thanksgiving Day cook in the past. I have had many dry turkeys and less than appetizing side dishes – and then there was the “Aldi Thanksgiving” that the kids still jokingly refer to.
I was working in Cambridge, and to save money and time, I bought all of the Thanksgiving day meal ingredients at Aldi. Well nothing against Aldi, but their box stuffing is not that great. And apparently to make a great Thanksgiving dinner, you may have to buy ingredients that are brand name and aren’t exclusively sold at Aldi. But I proceeded to pick up everything I needed for the entire dinner there without swinging into Cub or Walmart.
So we all sat down for dinner that year, and everyone was pretty quiet about the meal. Not quiet in a good “everything is so good no one’s talking” quiet, but quiet in that no one had anything good to say. My step father-in-law, who has now passed on, committed a sin of omission of sorts and just said, “Thanks for cooking the dinner, Trace.” But I knew it, everyone knew it; it was pretty bad. It was only said out loud the following year.
The next year, Judy, my mother-in-law, offered to cook Thanksgiving dinner. I feel like it was generous of her since she was starting to slow down a bit, but I think it was also a little “here’s how it should be done” gesture. The dinner was the best Thanksgiving dinner I remember, and there were lots of compliments on her cooking. So that year, I made sure to write down her recipes.
After Thanksgiving Day was thrown back in my court since Judy couldn’t cook any longer, my husband asked around and discovered the art of brining a turkey at the suggestion of a coworker. So now, with his help and the help of Pinterest, we have a Thanksgiving dinner worth some accolades.
If cooking a Thanksgiving dinner is a challenge for you as well or if you’re looking for people to spend time with on Thanksgiving, our local churches are providing a Thanksgiving meal for the community which is held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Each of the participating churches help provide part of the meal, and volunteers serve the meal. Anyone can come to Our Redeemer and feel welcomed and cared for on Thanksgiving Day. You can find more information on the dinner on our Out & About page (page 3).
This year, I hope you find something to be thankful for. I’m grateful for about a half century’s worth of Thanksgivings, some with good dinners, some with not-so-good dinners. But even through hard years and losing loved ones, I have been fortunate enough to find something to be thankful for. God has been good and remains faithful.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
