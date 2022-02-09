Spelling Bee winner!

The Winner of the 29th Annual District Spelling Bee was 8th grader, Gracie Larson.
After 13 rounds of competition, Gracie correctly spelled “morbidity” to win the Championship Round.
Gracie will be representing Pine City Schools at the Regional Bee in Sartell, Minn. this month.
