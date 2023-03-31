The 2023 Pine City High School trap shooting team is entering their eighth season as a club sport this spring. Of the 77 athletes on the team, 54 are returning from last year, and 23 are first time shooters. Numbers are evenly split across grade levels, with approximately 13 from each grade. The team features 12 females and 65 males. 

