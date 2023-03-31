The 2023 Pine City High School trap shooting team is entering their eighth season as a club sport this spring. Of the 77 athletes on the team, 54 are returning from last year, and 23 are first time shooters. Numbers are evenly split across grade levels, with approximately 13 from each grade. The team features 12 females and 65 males.
This season, 12 seniors step up to lead the team. New head coach Brendt Nelson anticipates being placed once again in the top conference in the state – 9A. Unlike other sports, trap teams are assigned to a class based on team numbers rather than school size.
The top returning shooters for the Dragons are Caden Fedder 20.8, Armani Johnson 20.3, Cody Patzoldt 19.5, Eli Schultz 19.3, Ethan Doenz 18.88, Josh Brinker 18.7, Dalton Helmbrecht 18.63, Tyler Mohr 18.4, Ryan Carl 18, and Owen Anderson 17.9. Averages shown are out of a round of 25 clays.
At last spring’s state tournament, 28 Dragons represented Pine City High School at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s Class 9A open shooting competition in Alexandria. This year’s returning Dragons who led that team in scoring at state are Caden Fedder, who finished with a 91 out of 100 targets and shot a perfect round of 25, his third time achieving that goal; Tyler Mohr, who shot an 82 to finish fourth; Ryan Carl and Eli Schultz, who tied for sixth with 80 hits.
Pine City novice shooters finished second at state. Leading shooters were Talen Reitan with a 77 and Nate Burns with a 72. Reitan’s score was a remarkable 29 points above his season average.
Hailey Houle led the team in the female division, hitting 74 targets, which was an impressive 21 points above her season average. She has been shooting with the team since seventh grade. The JV team finished eighth; Tyler Mohr, Ryan Carl, and Wyatt Nowling were top JV shooters for the Dragons. Athletes shooting well above their season averages included Carl (+20), Austin Gariepy (+25), and Levi Kraft (+24). Shooting that well in the face of the high winds that caused targets to move erratically, in addition to the pressure of shooting at the state tournament, was definitely challenging. The very strong showing by many of the veteran shooters as well as younger athletes bodes well for the future of the team in 2023.
Sunday, March 26, was the first time back on the range for this year’s team. The veterans showed little rust after the long off season. Josh Brinker shot a 23, and Milo Babolik and Ryan Carl finished right behind him at 22. Nate Burns hit 20, followed by Bill Brown, Eli Schultz, Tyler Mohr, Zach Watts, Caden Fedder, Cody Patzolt, and Hailey Houle with 19.
There are currently 20 volunteer coaches who donate their time to the team. Twelve of the volunteers have been with the team since it was formed in 2015. Superintendent Cindy Stolp has been a key member of the coaching staff since the beginning and was instrumental in helping the team become part of the school district’s Community Education program. Though the team does not receive any funding from the district, her help in organizing the team, collecting participation fees, scheduling athletes’ shooting times, and communicating information for parents and athletes has been invaluable.
The last shoot for the team is scheduled for May 21, and the state tournament will be held in Alexandria in mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.