Boys hockey 1-1 for the week

The Pine City Area Dragon boys hockey team was back in action with two home games at the Pine City Civic Center.
Dragons vs. Wildcats
The Dragons would first host undefeated Mississippi 8 rival, Chisago Lakes Wildcats, sporting a 4-0-1 record on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
The Dragons came out flying in this game controlling most of the play from the start. However, the Wildcats would score first on a fluke goal from behind the net of a skate in the first period.
“It’s a little deflating to get scored on like that when we had a lot of chances,” said Coach Seth Sauter. “We didn’t hang our heads and kept working hard.”
The Dragons continued getting prime scoring chances with a few shots hitting the pipe during the first two periods, but they could not buy a goal. “We had a ton of good scoring chances in this game but just could not finish,” Sauter added.
With just under four minutes left in the game, the Dragons would break through with an even-strength goal by senior captain, Seth Linnell, to tie the game. The goal was assisted by senior linemates, Mason Mikyska and Jimmy Lindblom. The Dragons would have great chances in the next two minutes but could not beat the Wildcat goaltender. With thirty seconds left in the game, the Wildcats would score a power play to win the game.
“The boys played a great three-period game in this one,” reflected Sauter. “I felt we outplayed Chisago for the majority of the game. We just couldn’t capitalize on our chances.”
The Dragon’s outshot the Wildcats in the game 30-28. Mason Olson stopped 26 out of 28 shots in the game. “Oli gave us another chance to win,” said Sauter. “He was good again in this one.”
Dragons vs. Northern Edge
Next up for the Dragons would be another Mississippi 8 foe, Northern Edge which is a Co-op between St. Francis and North Branch.
The Dragons would score the first goal of the game on a nice rush by junior defensemen, Ryder Youngbauer. Youngbauer would split two defenders and rifle a shot through the goalie which just trickled in.
“Ryder made a great play to get us started,” said Coach Sauter. “We had been getting chances the last few games but they were not going in. That was a big goal for us.” The goal was assisted by Lindblom. Linnell would score the next goal 26 seconds later, assisted by Mikyska and Lindblom. The Dragons would take a 2-0 lead into the second period. Again the Dragons would strike first to start the second with another goal by Linnell. The goal was assisted by Mikyska and McCoy Leger.
“Seth has been a force for us to start the year,” noted Sauter. “He brings a lot of toughness and physicality to our team.”
The Dragons would go into the third period with a 3-1 lead after a late Northern Edge goal. The Dragons would come out firing in the third period scoring two goals in the first 3 minutes 6 seconds. Freshman, Landon Martfeld, would score on a nice rush for his third goal of the year to give the Dragons a 4-1 lead.
“Landon is getting better each game,” said Sauter. “He knows how to put the puck in the net.”
Mason Mikyska added his first goal of the season to put the Dragons up four goals and put the game out of reach at 5-1. The goal was assisted by Ryder Youngbauer.
“It was good to get the win after playing good hockey the previous two games and coming up short,” Sauter said. “We are starting to play more consistent hockey each game.”
Senior goaltender Olson stopped 21 of 22 shots for his second victory of the season. “Oli kept us in it early again to give us a chance to pull ahead,” concluded Sauter. “He made a lot of quality saves the first half of the game.”
The Dragons start a stretch of nine games on the road and will not play another home game until January 18 vs. Mora/Milaca. The Dragons will head to Conference and Section 5A rival Monticello on Tuesday.
