The Dragon’s Boys Hockey team was hosted by the Monticello Moose last Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Dragons came out strong, scoring the first goal by senior forward Aidan Welch assisted by Leger brothers, McCoy (junior) and McCall (eighth grade).
The Moose tied up the game half way into the first period with a goal by Wilson Dahlheimer. Monticello would take the lead late in the first period with Gavin Simon scoring an even strength goal. Senior Jimmy Lindblom spent two minutes in the penalty box on a tripping call.
Five minutes into the second period, Welch scored a short-handed goal for the Dragons tying up the score to 2-2.
But the Moose would come out strong that period and score three more goals by Gunnar Simon, Dahlheimer and Danny Homsombath on a power play. Both the Moose and Dragons spent four minutes each in the penalty box that period with Mason Mikyska for a slashing call and Seth Linnell for tripping.
But the third period would prove too much for the Dragons with another goal, making it a hat trick, by Monticello’s Wilson Dahlheimer on a power play. Struggling to stay out of the penalty box, the Dragons would spend another four minutes there in the third period for too many men on the ice and a holding call against Trysten Thurman.
The final score was 6-2 with a Monticello win.
“We came out strong and played a solid first half of the game,” said Coach Seth Sauter. “The second half of the game we stopped doing the little things right and it cost us.”
The Dragons played in a holiday tournament at the Schwan Super Rink Dec. 27-29 and travel to Breezy Point Jan. 4 to take on Pequot Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.