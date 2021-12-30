Dragon Boys Basketball falls to North Branch

The Dragons boys basketball team came up against a well-coached, consistent team on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The North Branch Vikings traveled to the Dragons home court, and it was a well-fought game.
The Dragons came out strong with the first two points coming from senior Kameron Juszcak at the block. Cole Waxberg, also a senior, was then able to make a 3 point shot to put the Dragons ahead 5 to 0. But North Branch answered back with a 2 and 3 pointer, making the score tied 5-5 just 5 minutes into the game.
Waxberg put in another 3 point shot to put the Dragons up 8 to 7, but this would be their last lead of the game. Luke Wilson, a junior, and Jusczak also both worked hard to grab rebounds.
“Jusczak took our lone two charges on the night. Kameron is doing everything he can to help us win; putting the team in front of himself. He continues to be a great example of what we are looking for. Luke has an extremely high basketball IQ and can see things on both ends of the court,” stated Coach Allen.
Allen added, “Joining Jusczak in hustle plays and grit are Dylan Petersen and Colton Blaisdell. Those two young men will do whatever it takes to win. They will play whatever role is needed and try to execute anything needed for the team to win.”
That is exactly what was seen on the court; Peterson and Blaisdell were ever-present players, a constant on both offense and defense. Waxberg also battled through an injury during the game but was able to show some of his shooting and defensive skills.
The half was started with the Dragons down 25 to 33. The first points of the half were made by Wilson, who put in a 3 pointer. A 2 pointer was then scored by Jusczak with a step-through under the basket. This brought the score to 30 to 35. Ten minutes into the half, North Branch was gaining the lead at 39 to 51. The game ended with a few points being scored and the final being 51 to 69.
“We came out well against North Branch, but like the previous two games, made too many small mistakes to come out with the win,” recalled Coach Allen. “North Branch has one of the best and most consistent starting five that we will see this year. On top of that, they are well coached and maybe the best shooting starting five we have ever played. We knew we were in for a challenge, but we were excited to keep measuring ourselves against the best. We won’t have to play schools as big as St. Francis and North Branch when it comes to our conference and eventually sectional schedule, but we know it will give us the opportunity to be battle tested and prepared for those schedules.”
The Dragon Boys Basketball will be Tuesday, December 28 when they attend the Cloquet Tournament.
