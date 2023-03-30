Dragon boys tennis hopes to get on courts soon!

Rain showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Dragon’s boys tennis began on Monday, and coach Jeff Adams is hoping the snow melts soon to get on the courts.
He said, “Our biggest challenge this year is weather/snow. Last year we had to squeeze our regular season into two and a half weeks due to the rain and cold temperatures. This year we are dealing with all the snow on the courts. The spring sports season is greatly influenced by the weather conditions.”
We are all hoping for a fast snow melt for all our spring athletes!
When asked about the upcoming season, Adams commented, “We need to hit a lot of balls right away this season and work on our groundstrokes. We are at a definite disadvantage to our conference and sectional opponents that have a field house or indoor facilities. Those players have been able to hit balls all year long, and that has strengthened their tennis programs. We worked on a lot of doubles strategies last year and will build upon that again this season. Our goal is to have our players be ready to play both singles and doubles depending on where the team needs them in the match.” Another strength is also the work ethic of the players, he added. “They come out to the courts ready to push each other to get better. Often our best competition is against our own teammates.”
Last year, the boys tennis team’s record was 9-6. There were many matches that were canceled due to the weather. The tennis team is looking forward to playing in a number of tournaments and invites to see some quality teams from across the state.
“Billy Brown is our only senior,” reported Adams. “He broke into the starting lineup at fourth singles last year and won many individual matches at that spot. His strength was keeping the ball in play and forcing his opponent to make mistakes. We will be looking to him to be a positive leader on our team again this season.”
There are seven players who were in the starting lineup returning this year: Billy Brown, Greyson Johnson, Spencer Wicktor, Bryer Berube, Aaron Rootkie, Julian Kozisek, and Brady Berglund.
“We have many players with varsity experience,” noted Adams. “However, everyone needs to earn their starting spot, and we have a number of players who are eager to move into the starting varsity lineup.”
The captains this season will be junior Greyson Johnson and sophomore Bryer Berube. Coach Adams is assisted by Anna Miller, Dennis Howard (volunteer), and John Eberhart (volunteer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.