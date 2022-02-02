Pine City 49, Braham 48
The Lady Dragons traveled to Braham on Tuesday, Jan. 25 to play the Bombers. The Bombers scored two baskets before the Dragons were able to get one in. Senior Kloey Lind made a great pass to sophomore Karly Jusczak on the block. The Dragons took a little while to get going, but their shots were not falling. They were down for the first part of the first half. Nine minutes into the game, they pulled ahead by one point. By ten minutes, the score was tied. The Dragons and the Bombers went back and forth and the score remained close. But the Lady Dragons were able to pull ahead and keep their lead going into halftime. The score was 23-22.
Starting the second half, the Braham Bombers put in two points right away, but the Lady Dragons answered back. Junior Ella Sell passed the ball to Lind at the top of the key. Lind then passed the ball to Jusczak under the basket, who put it up for two points. The Dragons were able to hang on to their lead by one or two points through most of the second half. They started pulling away with seven minutes left in the game with a score of 39-30. But the Bombers weren’t ready to give up, and they brought the score to within one point again with only two minutes left in the game. With one minute left in the game, Jusczak was sent to the free throw line. She made one of her two free throws to put the Dragons up 46-44. With thirty-three seconds left, the Dragons fouled, and the shooter for the Bombers put in both her free-throws. The score was 47-46, Dragons ahead by one. Jusczak was sent to the line again, and this time made both her free throws. The Bombers would get a bucket for two points, but time ran out and the Lady Dragons came away with a close win of 49-48.
Coach Ted Hasz shared his thoughts on the game saying, “It was a battle from the tip off until the final horn. We built a nine point lead in the second half, and it looked like we were going to be able to pull away, but that didn’t happen. We turned the ball over much more than we normally do, and we shot a very poor percentage, but a lot of that was due to how Braham was defending us.”
Pine City 46, Rush City 45
The Dragons would then go to Rush City on Thursday. This was a similar game in the sense that it remained close the entire game, with both teams battling for the win. It was a physical game, and the Lady Dragons worked hard to fight for their win. At one point, the Dragons had an eight point lead. Again, it was a fight ‘til the end, but the Dragons once again prevailed. The final score was 46-45.
Coach Hasz commented on the games this week saying, “We told the kids that good teams find ways to win the close ones and we did that this week. We need to continue to work and get better daily with playoffs a month away. The kids have had a great run with eleven wins in a row, and they are hungry for more. We have a lot of tough games left on the schedule and know they will prepare us well for the playoff.”
When asked why they were able to pull off the wins this week, senior Maddie Berglund, said, “We really focused on keeping our heads in the game in tight situations and worked together as a team.”
The Lady Dragons will head to Mille Lacs to play the Raiders on Thursday, and then they will travel to Alexandria to play Sauk Centre on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.