The Dragon Girls tennis team is looking to be strong again this season. They are coached by returning head coach Kristen Unverzagt. Assistant coaches are Jeff Adams, Nick Garmen and John Eberhart. The team welcomes Nick Garmen as he comes from Crookston, and the coaching staff is excited to have him on board.
Coach Unverzagt wanted to give a shout out to past coach Brenda Kloeckl, saying, “We also want to thank coach Kloeckl for her time and dedication to our program. Even though she has retired from her JV coaching position, she still continues to volunteer to work with our Dragon sister program and summer tennis camps. We are grateful for the time and energy she puts into our program.”
Team captains this year are Allison Unverzagt and Malia Mikyska. The girls tennis season finished strong last season with an overall record of 18-2. They were undefeated in the Granite Ridge Conference and played strong, earning a trip to the state tournament and finishing as consolation champs.
Unverzagt commented, “We also had Ella Sell, Addison Sell, Sophie Lahti, and Allison Unverzagt advance as individuals in the state tournament. With many experienced players returning, the girls have goals to have a strong conference and section finish again this year. Our section was realigned, so we will now have Foley and Pequot Lakes to compete against, as well as the six competitive teams of last year’s section. Pequot Lakes is also joining the Granite Ridge Conference. The team is looking forward to the new challenges this season will present and getting ready to compete hard in preparation for the end of season play.”
“The girls and coaching staff have high goals this season as the players have worked hard in the prior years and the off-season to create an opportunity to be as strong as they are,” said Unverzagt. “Their determination and time is evident as they come ready to work and prepare for a strong and competitive season.”
Their roster is looking good this year with nine returning varsity players that bring amazing leadership and experience to the roster. They include Malia Mikyska, Lena Roubinek, Lily Struss, Allison Unverzagt, Lexa Valvoda, Brenna Youngbauer, Brooke Boland, Vivian Lahti, and Alana Linnell.
“This will be a huge asset for our team to build on the strong finish they had last season. The team will be led by captains Malia Mikyska and Allison Unverzagt. We also have upcoming players that have put in a lot of time this summer and will add depth to our program. It is so exciting to see the girls work together and use their experience to make our team competitive,” commented Unverzagt.
When asked about goals this season, Coach Unverzagt replied, “Our goal is to continue to improve each time we are on the court. We want the players to push themselves and each other. With a team goal to improve something each time we are on the court, they will be a competitive team and have a lot of fun this season. The girls do a great job of pushing each other and have a drive to compete hard! Their determination and work ethic contributes to their success on the court and classroom.”
