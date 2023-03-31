Dragon softball attacks the basics

The Dragons girls varsity fastpitch reload for the 2023 season. The Dragons graduated key contributors from last season, pitcher Sam Schneider and infielders Brynna Reiser and Elivia Montrbriand, who were key components to last season. The Dragons will look to simplify their game, focusing on execution and fundamentals.
The team is coached by Jena Dennis who is in her eleventh season at the helm. The Dragons look to improve on last season’s 5-14 record. Coach Dennis said on this season’s goals, “Our goal this season is to eliminate mental errors, improve our conference record to .500 or better and win a playoff game. We envision executing a successful short game and be fast and smart on the base paths.”
Coach Dennis shared what the team is hoping to change and some strengths to build on, stating, “Last year’s team struggled with errors. This year’s focus is on fundamentals and reduction of errors. We are a good group of hitters and look better in the cage this year than we did last year (batting average .234 and on base % of .349). I am confident that we can hit the ball hard and be smart on the bases. We need to focus our efforts on reduction of errors defensively and keeping the opponents away from home plate”.
The Great River Conference teams graduated a host of seniors from last season, and coach Dennis sees a lot of opportunities for success. In addition to the changes with players, numerous teams have new coaches and faces in the coaches box. The changes give the Dragons an opportunity to experience success and build their confidence.
The Dragons will rely on junior Robin Odegard and freshman Karly Dahlberg, who have spent time in the pitcher’s circle. Both players put in time in the off-season and summer programs and developed their skills.
The Dragons have five seniors that will lead this team. Coach Dennis shares a few thoughts on her Senior class, “Lydia Blatz a tremendous leader and great example on the field. Blatz gives maximum effort daily and is coachable on the needed adjustment. Blatz will fill the first base and shortstop positions. Senior Maggie Pulley is a quick and fast athlete and bats on the left side. She will find herself in the mid infield spots or in the outfield. Slugger Dannie Maish, a stoic leader, shows up everyday and is a steady teammate and contributor. Isabelle Jarvis is a true utility player that can fill many positions. She is a jack of all trades and doesn’t get rattled. Senior Gabby Schumacher is looking forward to getting back in the game and filling any role the coaches ask of her.
Juniors Lilly Struss and Robin Odegard will also fill crucial roles for this team. Struss will move from center field into the infield and command the right side of the infield. Struss also gives the Dragons a consistent disciplined batter at the top of the lineup. Odegard will command the circle and infield position while not in the circle. Slugger Kadence Wallenberg commands the back stop. Wallenberg is a top notch softball player with a high batting average, softball IQ and outstanding skills.
The Dragons open up their season on April 11 against Rush City at home. The team is currently focused on their fundamentals and wait for their outdoor facilities to clear up.
