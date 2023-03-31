Dragon softball attacks the basics

The Dragons girls varsity fastpitch reload for the 2023 season. The Dragons graduated key contributors from last season, pitcher Sam Schneider and infielders Brynna Reiser and Elivia Montrbriand, who were key components to last season. The Dragons will look to simplify their game, focusing on execution and fundamentals. 

