Lena Roubinek at State

Junior Lena Roubinek  throwing a personal best toss of 37ft 7.76inches at the Minnesota State Track Meet, placing her in 5th place overall in Class AA.

 Photo by Kris Clementson

The Dragon Track and Field team had great representation at the Minnesota State Track meet on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. The meet was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Dragons were represented by throwers senior Maggie Smetana, Lena Roubinek, and relay team Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus, Braxton Peetz, and Eli Fromm.

