The Dragon Track and Field team had great representation at the Minnesota State Track meet on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. The meet was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Dragons were represented by throwers senior Maggie Smetana, Lena Roubinek, and relay team Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus, Braxton Peetz, and Eli Fromm.
The Dragons started the event off with a firetruck ride on Thursday. Many community members came out to cheer and honk as the truck drove through town. Then, on Friday, the events began. Smetana came into the meet ranked 11th. Her first two throws went out of bounds, and her third and final throw was not what she hoped. But, she ended her throwing career with a section throw of 114 feet 6 inches. Coach Jared Clementson said, “We were all proud of her accomplishment of getting to the state meet and all that she accomplished through her highschool career.”
On Saturday, Roubinek had her chance to place in the shot put. She came into the meet ranked 4th. Her second throw was the one, and she took 5th place with 37 feet 7.75 inches. This also puts her as the second farthest shot put throw in PC school history. “This was almost a foot further than her previous best from Sections,” said Coach Clementson. “This ended up being her best throw of the day and earned her a 5th place finish and medal. It has been fun watching Lena improve, especially in the past two weeks where her best jumped from 35 feet 4.25 inches up to 37 feet 7.75 inches! Lena inched close this year to the school record and will be aiming for that record next year.”
The boys 4x800m relay team came in ranked 15th. Coach Clementson reported, “This group of boys has been fun to watch all year and this race was no different. They had some ups and downs throughout the race, and ultimately ended up placing 14th with a time of 8:25.74. They were hoping to run a faster time, but they were excited to place better than they came in ranked. The exciting thing about this group is that they are all so young and have a lot of potential for the future.”
Coach Clementson commented on the season, “Pine City is one of the smallest schools in Class AA. We were bumped up after the MSHSL decided to change to a 3-Class system. We will be going back to Class A starting next year. This season has been one of the best season’s that I have been a part of. Besides sending six kids to state in three events, we also had two school records broken (each twice) and we had 26 Top Ten performances. We also have a lot of junior high talent coming up as they set 23 Top Ten junior high performances throughout the season. I want to thank the coaches for doing an amazing job with not just coaching these kids, but for making connections that go beyond sports. They are the best!”
