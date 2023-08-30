The Pine City Dragon Volleyball team has a new face joining them. Lisa Nos-Tollefson is the new head coach for the team and comes in with plenty of volleyball experience.
Coach Nos-Tollefson is assisted by Rhea Bloomquist and Shaune Macho. The Varsity captains this season are seniors Hannah Bombard and Arissa Rydberg and junior Morgan Macho.
Macho said she is excited for “new beginnings and what the future holds for our team.” Rydberg said she is most looking forward to learning more about the sport of volleyball. Bombard said she is excited to be a part of creating a new culture for Pine City volleyball.
Last season, the girls had a record of 20-9, a very good record. Coach Nos-Tollefson commented, “That is excellent for the season. My hope is to hold a comparable, or improved, record. The expectation is that we all (including coaching staff) bring everything we have to the court. We come prepared to every practice and match to learn, improve, and have fun.”
The roster is looking good, according to Tollefson. “We have a lot of returning varsity players that bring knowledge, talent, leadership, and experience to the court,” she said. “Many have played together since elementary school, and their connection, along with their love for the game, is undeniable. The excitement and joy they bring to the court, together, is amazing!”
The line-up this season also has strong senior-leadership. Nos-Tollefson commented on each of the seniors saying, “Abby is a strong player who comes to the court with energy, positivity, and defined skill that will be essential to our team success. Captain Hannah is a natural leader on the team who brings support, encouragement, and a desire to continually improve. Emma Hermanson is a dynamic player who holds a continued desire to learn more, improve her skills set, and support her teammates.”
She added that Karly Juszcak is one to watch as she transitions to a new position this year. “Her athleticism, growth mindset, and determination will be key to the team’s success.” Nos-Tollefson said that Hayden McLain’s love for volleyball brought her back to the gym this season. “After a short break, she is returning with her quickness and positive attitude that will enhance the team’s success.
Robin Odegard’s strength at the net, she added, with quickness in the back row, and strong setting skills are a necessity for the team this year. “She is a dynamic, knowledgeable and a fun player to watch,” she said. “Captain Arissa brings leadership, athleticism and a love for volleyball to the court. As the starting setter she will guide the team to success.”
Sage Staber, she said, walks on the court with a strong desire to always do her best. “Her quick armswing, strength, court sense, and competitive nature are unmatched,” noted Nos-Tollefson. “Summer Theiman is fast, quick to react, and unstoppable in the back row. She has definitely stepped up to improve her defensive skills, court leadership, and support for the team as she enters this season.”
Other players to note are junior Captain Morgan Macho who will support the team as the libero. “Her defensive skills, court sense, and dynamic play are going to be needed for the team’s success,” said Nos-Tollefson. Sophomore Taylor Tollefson joins the team as a pin hitter. “Her knowledge of the game, experience, strength and lively personality will enhance the team’s outcome.”
Junior Macie Babolik has joined the varsity team as utility player and has been doing an excellent job jumping on the court with enthusiasm and dedication to performing her best wherever she is needed. “She has demonstrated her desire to improve every time she steps on the court.
This is going to be a special year for the volleyball program under new leadership and will be a team to watch!
The girls will play Thursday, August 31 at home.
(0) comments
