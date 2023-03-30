The Pine City varsity baseball team returns key players from last year’s squad. The Dragons graduated Ryan Plasek, Dylan Peterson and Cole Waxberg. All three of those players filled significant roles and were all-conference players.
“Those graduating players will be a challenge for the coaching staff to replace,” shared assistant coach Wayne Hansmann. But, the Dragons do return a large number of their nucleus including their top two pitchers and a host of outstanding players.
The 2022 Dragons went 13-5 last season and were Great River Conference champs with a record of 10-1. Braham, Hinkley-Finlayson and Rush City all provide competitive matchups for the Dragons and look to compete with the Dragons for this season’s conference championship.
The Dragons are led by coach Ted Hasz, returning to the helm after a couple years in an assistant role. Coach Hasz is a familiar face with these players, having worked with this group for many years and is well-liked and respected by the athletes.
Coach Hasz brings years of playing and coaching to the diamond, and if you watch any teams that he coaches, they will be fundamentally prepared to play. Coach Hasz will lean heavily on his senior pitchers, hard-throwing righty, Isiaiah Hasz, stone cold Nick Plasek and lefty, Bryce Erickson.
Returning all-conference pitcher/infielder, Isaiah Hasz, has a intimidating wind up and delivery with above average velocity and is consistent on his placement of each pitch. Hasz has shown he can work the corners, change levels and use his off-speed pitch effectively. Hasz has been contributing at the varsity level for the past three seasons and looks to improve on this season. Not only is he intimidating on the mound, but he packs a punch with his bat. Along with Hasz, is fellow senior pitcher and all-conference infielder, Nick Plasek.
Plasek also an all-district football player and member of the basketball team and follows up Hasz with his own electric stuff. While Plasek may not have the sizzling fastball, he brings plenty of punch and high level control. Plasek is a stone wall on the mound showing very little emotion and a high level of composure, rarely getting rattled while on the mound or at the plate. In addition to Hasz and Plasek, the team is rounded out by an outstanding class of seniors including Mason Charles, Bryce Erickson, Luke Wilson, Riley Cummings, and Aidan Palmer.
Charles, a versatile athlete with outstanding speed and tracking skills, should find himself in a variety of roles. Charles will a difficult out for opposing teams. Senior Luke Wilson shows consistency on defense and should fill one of the middle infield spots and is disciplined at the plate. Riley Cummings is an athletic and fast fielder, with above level tracking skills and arm. Hot corner, Aidan Palmer, a great target at first base, demonstrates consistent mechanics and provides the team with a stable player on the corner.
Lefty Bryce Erickson is a great compliment to the pitching rotation with good command. He will find himself in a variety of positions and provide solid defense and offense for the Dragons. With the host of seniors littering the line up, the Dragons look for the next group of players to step into those vacant spots.
One glaring position is catcher. With Ryan Plasek and Dylan Peterson doing most of the catching last season, the Dragons are looking to groom the next back stop. Juniors Elliot Blatz and Waylon Peterson, along with freshman Ethan Aagaard, provide experience and will be candidates to fill the catcher role, a mid infield and outfield position. In addition to those players, are Milo Eggert, Manny Hernandez and Jack Schuman looking to give Coach Hasz some flexibility and competition for a variety of defensive, offensive and role player positions.
The Dragons will get an early look at their ability as they head to Delano to compete in an early season wood bat tournament. The Dragons will hit the diamond with a variety of teams from each class. The team has a 20-game season lined up, with a pivotal matchups against Duluth Marshall, one of the top teams in the section and class. Pine City lost to Marshall last season by a slim 1-2 score. In addition to Duluth Marshall, fellow section opponents Aitkin, Esko, Proctor, and Rock Ridge round out the top teams in the section.
The Dragons are remaining patient as they wait out the mounds of snow. Typical of the local facilities, Pine City is usually the last school in the area to play games at home. This is a significant disadvantage to our athletes, but our student athletes cope well and adapt, while understanding it’s not something they can control, maintaining a positive attitude.
