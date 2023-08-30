The Dragon Cross Country team has been out running and training for their upcoming season. Head coach Jared Clementson is in his eleventh year as head coach. He is assisted by Sherry Graber, Rob Spahr and Padrick Judd.
“They do a tremendous job working with our student-athletes. They not only help with workouts and meets, but they each take time in getting to know the kids and building relationships with them. I am lucky to have them as part of my staff,” said coach Clementson. The current captains for the girls are Eva Johnson and Emma Belsheim. The boys returning captains are Charlie Ausmus and Roman McKinney.
When asked about goals and expectations for the team, Clementson replied, “The expectation for the boys team is to win the Great River Conference Championship for the fourth straight year. They are coming into the season as the heavy favorites. The boys also have a goal of qualifying for the state meet as a team. This is a hefty but reachable goal. The expectation for the girls team is to continue to improve and defend the GRC Title.”
The girls have battled against Hinckley-Finlayson the last few years and it will take a lot of hard work to stay ahead of them this year, he added. Individually, Senior Eva Johnson qualified for the Class AA State meet last year and will be looking to make it to her third state meet. The boys team is coming off a season where they were close to qualifying for state. This year the team will have everyone returning.
“Their big goal is to be one of the top two teams in Section 5A to be the first boy’s cross country team from Pine City to qualify since 2007,” noted Clementson. “Juniors Charlie Ausmus and Eli Fromm, along with sophomores Weston Clementson and Ethan Aagaard all have a chance to be individual state qualifiers.”
The Dragons have about 40 kids on the team this season. Most are returning runners from last year, but they currently have eight new kids on the team according to coach Clementson. “After years of having a younger team, we are finally to the stage where we have a good balance of younger and older runners. We are hoping we can get a few more kids to join throughout the first few weeks of the season,” Clementson added. “Eva and Emma, both seniors, have been big parts of the team throughout the years. Eva Johnson has been one of the most successful girls to come through the Pine City cross country program.
The coaches are again looking forward to a competitive season. Clementson said, “I am excited to work with the kids and see their improvement throughout the season. We have a great group of kids at all stages and levels of ability. Through hard work, everyone on the team has an opportunity to grow as student-athletes.”
The teams’ first home meet is Thursday, September 7. Pine City will also be hosting the Great River Conference Championship this year on Tuesday, October 17. Both are at the Pine City Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.