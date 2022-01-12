The Dragons split a pair of games this past week versus Northern Lakes (5-4) and Becker/Big Lake (1-8). The Dragons coming off an impressive showing in the Herbs Brooks Classic, continued their strong offensive play.
On Tuesday, the Dragons made the trip to Breezy Point Hockey Arena to take on fellow section 5A opponent, Northern Lakes. Northern Lakes last year’s section representative at the MSHSL hockey tournament, eliminated Pine City during the section semi finals.
The Dragons scored first with Aidan Welch even strength goal early in the game at the 1:14 mark, with an assist by Ryder Youngbauer. The Dragons out shot the Lighting 12-3 in the first period and had Northern Lakes on their heals early. The Lighting scored midway through the first period, tying the game. However, Aidan Welch, with a Hunter Haug and Youngbauer assist, scored his second goal and put Pine City back on top 2-1 with seven minutes left in the period.
This would be last time the Dragons led in this game as Tyler Seeling of Northern Lakes hit the back of the net twice near the end of the first period putting the Lighting up 3-2. Coach Sauter commented on his team’s first period, “Once again we had a great start to the game scoring the first goal. We had a lot of chances in the first period to add to our lead but could not capitalize.”
The second period featured back and forth play. Seth Linnell, with a Gavin Broz and Haug assist, kept the Dragons within one goal heading into the third period. Early in the third, the Lighting scored two quick goals extending their lead to 6-3. “Another game where we were in the lead heading into the third but could not put together a strong third period,” said Sauter. “The effort was there again for three periods, but we made too many mistakes in our defensive zone which cost us,” added Sauter.
Pine City was able to trim the lead to two goals as Mason Mikyska, assisted by Jimmy Lindblom and Mason Rydberg, scored on a power play midway through the third. The Dragons had an opportunity to cut the lead to one but a short-handed goal by Seeling and the Lighting was enough to end the Dragon attack. Mason Olson and Oscar Gribauval each spent time in the net for the Dragons but neither could slow the lighting down as the Dragons fell 8-4.
The Dragons quickly bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to shut out the Becker/Big Lake Eagles 6-0 at Princeton Arena on Thursday evening. Coach Sauter complemented his goalie, “Mason Olson did his job stopping all 17 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.”
The Eagles managed just 17 total shots on the evening. The Dragons continued their offensive pressure forcing 40 shots over the three periods. The Dragons scored first midway through the first period with a Mikyska, assisted by Broz, even strength goal. The Dragons managed one goal on 16 shots in the first period. Both teams had power play opportunities in the first period but neither team were able to take advantage of the infraction. The game broke open early in the second period with goals from Welch, assisted by Lindblom and Youngbauer, and a Mikyska power play goal, assisted by Broz and Rydberg, that put the Dragons up three goals. Broz added another goal that found the net midway through the second.
At the end of two periods, the Dragons held a comfortable 4-0 lead. Coach Sauter credited his special teams saying, “Our special teams were really good in this game. The power play was moving the puck well and had a ton of chances.”
During the final period, the trend continued for the Dragons as Haug and Trysten Thurman, assisted by Landon Marteld and Cody Klein, both added goals early in the period to complete the 6-0 score.
Pine City improves their record to 5-9 and look to take on the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders next week on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Sauter complemented his team on a solid start and finish,
“Hopefully this will give us some momentum to start playing consistent hockey as we head to the home stretch.”
