Girls basketball 2-0 in conference

The Pine City Girls Basketball team hosted the Pierz Pioneers on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Lady Pioneers are a solid, well-rounded team. “It was a great test for us early in the season. They played the type of defense that we need the most work on; so as far as being able to get better from playing a game, it worked out great for our team,” said coach Ted Hasz.
The Pioneers outscored the Dragons early in the first quarter, and the Dragons worked hard to catch up, but it wasn’t to happen. The Dragon girls gave a valiant effort. The Pierz Pioneers are a team that will help the Dragons grow and work harder. Hasz noted, “Pierz is no longer in section 6AA and is now in section 7AA. We kept it on the schedule even though they are no longer in our section as we are trying to play a really competitive non-conference schedule and we knew Pierz would be the type of team that could help us get better.”
Sophomore Karly Jusczak led the team with 19 points and Junior Kloey Lind had 14. Lind also pulled down nine offensive rebounds and eight defensive. Maddie Berglund, a senior, contributed with three points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Sophomore Summer Thieman added six points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Brooke Boland had three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal. Carissa Nascene played hard and was able to get 3 steals in the game.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Dragons went up the road to Hinckley to play the Jaguars. With their win of 62 to 40, the Dragons are now 2-0 in conference and 3-2 overall.
For most of the first half, the game between the Dragons and Jaguars was close. After the half, the Dragons came strong and pulled away with a 36-7 run that started in the last six minutes of the first half and went into the second half. Coach Hasz reported, “We made a few adjustments and the kids started to make a bunch of hustle plays that turned the game in our favor. We were able to turn up the defense, and ended up getting buckets because of it.”
What gets the Dragons going? “Defense and rebounding is what gets our offense rolling,” stated Hasz.
Jusczak proved coach Hasz’s statement true by playing big under the basket and grabbing 11 total rebounds. Seven of Jusczak’s 17 points came from the free throw line. Berglund was also sent to the free throw line more than a few times and contributed a total of 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Lind and Nascene also each put up nine points. Lind had six rebounds, one assist and one steal as well. Nascene also had six big assists, four steals and one rebound. Summer Thieman and Brooke Bolund each added six points for the Dragons. Thieman also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bolund had two rebounds and three steals. Ella Sell had three points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Sophomore Emma Belsheim added two points.
When asked how the season is progressing, Coach Hasz replied, “The winter season is a marathon. We are getting a little better each day. This group is fun to work with because they want to get better and they have high expectations for this season.”
Next week the Lady Dragons host Esko at home at 3 p.m.
