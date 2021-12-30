The Dragon Girls Basketball team hosted the Esko Eskimos on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Dragons came out fast and ready to play.
Summer Thieman, a sophomore, hit a 3 right away, and senior Carissa Nascene followed suit. Three minutes into the game, the Dragons led 6 to 2. Junior Kloey Lind was then able to grab an offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back shot. She sank both her free throws. The Lady Dragons were off to a great start, and half way through the first half, the score was 17 to 8 with a Dragon lead.
With a few minutes left of the half, the Eskimos were able to take the lead, and the first half ended with a score of 21-24, Dragons down by three.
Coach Ted Hasz said that the Eskimos were able to make defensive adjustments, and the result of those adjustments left the Dragons without a basket for quite some time. This, according to Coach Hasz, proved to be the difference for the ball game outcome.
“Esko is very fundamentally sound. Once they had the lead, they were tough to come back against because they run their offense so well and make their free throws,” stated Hasz.
The Dragons and Eskimos came out for the second half ready to play their game again. The lady Eskimos dropped a few shots and pulled ahead by ten points. The Dragons had a hard time recovering, and the game ended with a score of 38 to 54. Eskimos took the win.
Karly Jusczak, a sophomore, ended the game with 11 points, 7 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals. Lind led the team in steals with 5 while also contributing 5 rebounds, 10 points and 3 assists. Maddie Berglund, a senior, put in three of her six 3-pointers for a total of nine points. Nascene and Thieman each had 3 points and helped with the rebounds as well.
When asked how the girls played, Coach Hasz said in a response, “Berglund continues to shoot the ball well. Carissa, Ella and Summer have been making some great hustle plays. We have also gotten good minutes from Emma Belsheim when she has been called on. Kloey and Karly have been rebounding and scoring very consistently as both are averaging a double double.”
Coach Hasz and the girls are looking forward to the Granite City Classic. They will head to St. Cloud Tech to play Big Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
