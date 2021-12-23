Girls hockey 1-1 for week on road

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Dragons traveled to Princeton for their first Mississippi 8 conference game.
“The lady Dragons were relentless throughout the game, and we played the best team game of the year with 12 different players earning a point,” said Coach Bill Aagaard.
Scoring for the Dragons was Rhiannon Ashworth (2), Jennae Szucs (2), Emma Hermanson, Brenna Youngbauer and Abby Aagaard. Also, earning their first varsity points were Caitlin Enright and Megan Vacinek. Sophia Olson earned her first varsity win.
On Friday, the Dragons traveled to Duluth and played #6 ranked Duluth Marshall. The Dragons had 8 penalties against a strong Hilltoppers team.
“Duluth Marshall moved the puck well and capitalized on our mistakes,” said Aagaard. “Our only goal was a power play goal late in the third by Emma Hermanson assisted by Peyton Perreault.”
The final score was 9-1 with a Duluth Marshall win.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the team traveled to Isanti to take on Mississippi 8 conference opponent Northern Tier. No score available before Pioneer deadline. On Thursday, Dec. 23, the team will travel to Cloquet.
“We look forward to a great week of competitive games and a Holiday weekend, “ said Aagaard.
