Girls hockey adds wins to their record

The Lady Dragons put two complete games together and added two more wins to their record.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Pine City girls hockey team went on the road to Sauk Centre. The lady Dragon’s came out flying and controlled play throughout the game. They worked hard and all of the players had a solid effort. They faced a tough Blue Devils goalie who had 74 saves against them. Although the Dragons were controlling play in the first period, a turnover in their defense zone led to a Blue Devils goal. The Dragons tied the game up with a hard shot from Jennae Suczs and after one period of play. The score was then 1-1.
Lexa Valvoda secured the lead about halfway through the second period. The score after two periods was 2-1.
Brenna Youngbauer scored the Dragon’s third goal with a nice shot assisted by Valvoda and Suczs. Suczs sealed up the win with an empty net goal assisted by Valvoda.
On Saturday, the team took on North Shore at home. They played a scoreless first period with play on both ends. Rhiannon Ashworth put the girls on the board with a nice wrap around shot assisted by Emma Hermanson. North Shore would tie it up on a power play goal. Peyton Perreault would give the Dragons the lead after deflecting a shot from Alana Linnell.
After two periods of play the Dragons were up 2-1. Sam Root scored next, putting the puck off the back of the goalie, assisted by Linnell and Hermanson. Valvoda went on a scoring spree and got a natural hat trick in the last 4:03, scoring the next three goals of the game. Her first goal was assisted by Suzcs. Her next goal came in 17 seconds with a nice breakaway backhand goal unassisted. Valvoda completed the hat trick with an empty net goal. Erin Jeske had another strong game in net with 17 saves. This was a great team win with everyone working hard for the entire game.
On Tuesday, the Pine City girls hockey team has a conference game at Princeton. On Friday, they travel to Duluth to play Duluth Marshall.
“We continue to work on improving our team play and limiting mistakes.” said coach Bill Aagaard.
The final score for the game was 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.