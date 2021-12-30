The Dragon Girls Hockey team traveled to Isanti to play the Mississippi 8 Conference opponent, Northern Tier at the Isanti Arena Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The game began with several shots taken but no points on the scoreboard in the first two periods. The Dragons had 5 shots on goal in the first period and 11 in the second. Northern Tier had only 1 shot on goal in the first and 14 in the second period.
The third period would prove more action packed, however. Northern Tier’s, Kathryn Busse, scored first, 47 seconds into the period.
The Dragon’s Rhiannon Ashworth, a ninth grade forward, would counter that goal about half way into the third period, assisted by Peyton Perrault (freshman) and Emma Hermanson (sophomore).
But late in the game, Northern Tier’s, Ariel Carlsten, made the winning shot which would give them a Northern Tier win, 2-1.
Northern Tier spent a fair amount of time in the penalty box at 12 total minutes compared to the Dragon’s 6 minutes.
The game ended with 26 Dragon shots on goal and 25 from Northern Tier.
“We lost 2-1 in a very competitive game,” said Dragon Head Coach Bill Aagaard. “We played well but couldn’t find the back of the net. The first two periods went back and forth and were scoreless. We continue to try and limit our mistakes and work hard every shift.”
On Thursday, Dec. 23, the team traveled to Cloquet to take on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks.
On fresh ice, the Lumberjack’s Brynn Martin scored in the first second of the game. The rest of the first period would remain scoreless but not without many attempts by the Lumberjacks, 13 shots on goal, and 7 by the Dragons.
The second period would be more eventful with Pine City Area’s, Lexa Valvoda (sophomore), scoring, assisted by Ava Rydberg (sophomore) and Jennae Szucs (freshman).
The Lumberjacks would respond by putting two pucks in the net by Bella Harriman in the second period and another two in the third by Tenley Stewart. Pine City spent 8 minutes in the penalty box with hooking by Erin Radeke, interference by Rydberg, body checking by Perrault, and cross checking by Abby Aagaard, compared to the 4 minutes on 2 infractions by the Lumberjacks.
The final score was 5-1 with a Lumberjack win. Coach Aagaard noted that the Dragon’s were outshot 27-12.
The team played at the Herb Brooks Tournament in Blaine early this week and will see Chisago Lakes on home ice Tuesday, Jan. 4.
