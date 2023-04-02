Golf season begins for Pine City Dragons

Coach Adam Jensen reports that this golf season may very well be the shortest season yet in terms of time spent on the course. Not what golfers and coaches want to hear. Like other spring sports, Jensen agrees that for golf the biggest challenge is going to be the snow and lack of time on the course.
“With our time for the near future being spent inside, we are working on the fundamentals. Proper stance, grip and swing. Taking the time to break things down into smaller workable chunks so when we do get outside we can hit the ground running,” said coach Jensen.
Last season, the boys and girls teams both finished second in the conference. The Dragons golf team is hoping to do the same again this year and continue to be competitive.
Jensen comments on each of the seniors on the team this year saying, “Addie Sell has been playing varsity for three years now, and has improved tenfold each year. She has been an amazing addition to our team and will be greatly missed next year. Ella Sell is joining the team for the first time this year. I have had the pleasure of coaching Ella on the basketball team for the last four years, and I am excited to continue to work with her this spring.”
He added that Griffin Faur has been golfing varsity

He added that Griffin Faur has been golfing varsity meets since seventh grade. “He has worked hard to climb the ranks and last season earned the title of conference MVP. I know that it is his goal to reclaim that title this year,” said Jensen.
Isaac Jahnz has been a varsity contributor for three years, and has been a leader for this team for just as long. “His work ethic has not only increased his golf ability, but also helped develop our younger golfers as well,” noted Jensen. “Landon Arhart has been on the golf team since seventh grade as well. He missed last season due to an injury, and I am excited to see him back on the course doing what he loves for one more season.”
Other players coming into the season are junior Malia Mikyska. Mikyska will be starting her third year on varsity. Coach Jensen commented, “She has made strong improvements each year and has become one of the top female golfers in the conference.” The Dragon girls golf team will also have Piper Mettling and Lexa Valvoda returning to the varsity team.
Ben Bloomquist is in his fourth year as the golf assistant coach. Coach Jensen added, “Please, everyone, think warm thoughts.”
Tuesday, Apr 11 … Boys Varsity 10:30 PC Scramble
Thursday, Apr 13 … Girls Varsity 10:30 PC Scramble
