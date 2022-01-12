On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Lady Dragons hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders. The Lady Dragons got a big lead early in the game, with the first basket coming from Kloey Lind. They played great defense and kept the Raiders to a low score. By the time the first half was over, the Dragons led the game with a score of 45-5. The second half continued with the Dragons playing their game, and they were even able to get some players from the bench to come in and contribute some stats.
When asked about the game and some standout players, Coach Ted Hasz’s response was, “Summer Thieman was given the job to try to slow down the player that we thought was their best scorer and she did a phenomenal job. Ella Sell had a great game running the floor and getting some easy baskets for us. Carissa Nascene continues to be very steady for us and does all of the little things that the coaches notice but don’t always get in the box score. Emma Belsheim played well on defense for us as well.”
Sell and Lind led the team with 14 points. Thieman came in second with thirteen. Jusczak had some big rebounds, and ended up with thirteen. Lind came in second with eight rebounds. Thieman also had five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Sell also had an excellent game with steals, she had eight. Mallory Clepper and Brooke Bolund each put in a 3-pointer. Piper Mettling and Isabelle Jarveis also saw some play time and were both able to score two points. Nascene contributed some excellent defense as well as two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
The Dragons Girls then went on to play the neighboring school, Rush City, on Jan. 6. The Rush City Tigers were the first to score, but the Dragons answered back. Within a few minutes the score was 7-9, Dragons were down by two points. Lind made a big steal, passed it to Sell who went in for a lay-up and scored. The game was tied at 14:00. The rest of the first half and into the second half, the Dragons picked up their game and out-scored the Tigers 50-12. In the words of Coach Hasz, the girls coasted to their victory and won the game with a score of 60-40.
Lind had a great game with seventeen points, eighth rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sell and Jusczak each put in thirteen points and each had three assists. Thieman also had seven points and a big four steals. Isabelle Jarveis put in her two free-throws and had a steal. Emma Belsheim made a 3-pointer and grabbed a rebound. Bolund also had three points and a rebound.
Coach Hasz stated, “The kids are really starting to dominate at times on defense. We are starting to play the kind of defense that we knew we were capable of and just needed to get everyone playing on the same page. The big win allowed us to get our whole roster in the game and give some of our kids that normally play a lot of JV, a few minutes of Varsity time.”
The Dragon girls then traveled to Duluth East on Saturday to play in the Lake Superior Classic against Duluth Marshall. The game went back and forth for the first few minutes. According to Coach Hasz, this was a game of runs. With a few minutes left in the first half, Duluth Marshall found themselves up 28-13. The Dragons girls then took their turn and went on a 13-0 run, ending the first half with Jusczak hitting a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. It was an exciting game. That shot was a big boost for the lady Dragons as they entered the half down only by two.
The second half started similarly, with each team getting some runs. The Dragons scored twenty-three points before the Duluth Hilltoppers would answer back by scoring. It was close for a while, but the Dragons held strong and kept their four point lead to end the game with a score of 54-50.
“Both Karly Jusczak and Kloey Lind were huge for us tonight on the scoreboard and on the boards. Brooke Boland hit two big three pointers for us in the game including one in the last couple of minutes to give us a four point lead. Once again, the speed and quickness of Nascene, Sell and Thieman really helped lead our defense.”
Jusczak ended up with a huge twenty one points, Lind with thirteen. Thieman and Boland both had six points. Sell had five points and Nascene put in three points.
The Lady Dragons will host Ogilvie on Thurs., Jan. 13 and then will head to St. Johns on the Jan. 15 to play Melrose Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.