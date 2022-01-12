The Lady Dragons hosted Chisago Lakes (7-7) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Prairie Centre (2-10) on Thursday, Jan. 6. After finishing fourth in the Silver division in the Herb Brooks Classic at the National Sports Center, the Dragons displayed a great team effort versus Chisago Lakes. Chisago Lakes is the defending conference champ and section 5A champs.
On Tuesday, the Lady Dragons held Chisago Lakes to an early powerplay goal in the first period. They continued to play well and held the game close. “We played a great team game, limited our mistakes,” emphasized Coach Aagard.
Jennae Szucs tied the game in the third period, with an even strength goal at 2:06 in the third. While Chisago was able to outshoot Pine City, 46-19, the Dragon’s defense kept the goal clear of any scores. When asked about team defense Coach Aagaard praised his team’s effort as a unit. “The girls worked hard and got some bruises throughout blocking many shots from each player. Sophia Olson had a great game taking care of the shots that got by our players and she had 45 saves,” said Aagaard. Sophie Olson saved 45 out of 46 shots for the Dragons to help the Dragons finish the game with a 1-1 tie.
To end the week, the Dragons hosted Prairie Center (2-11) and defeated the Blue Devils 7-0. This was another strong performance in the net by the netminder Sophie Olson. Credit can be also given to her defenseman as she only faced 12 total shots all night. Pine City outshot the Blue Devils 74-12. Brenna Youngbauer scored the evening’s first goal, an even strength goal early in the first period. Later in the same period, Rhianna Ashworth, assisted by Kendall Steele and Peyton Perreault found the net to put the Dragons up 2-0.
The game was quite clean; the only penalty of the game occurred in the second period by the Dragons, but the Blue Devils could not muster much from the extra attacker. The Dragons continued with offensive pressure scoring three goals early in the second to put the Dragons up 5-0 going into the third. Arissa Ryberg (assisted by Erin Radeke and Samantha Root), Jennae Szucs (assisted by Youngbauer and Lexa Valvoda) and Solei Olson (assisted by Root) all scored for the Dragons in that period.
The Dragons added two more goals in the third period to end the offensive outburst. Root (assisted by Abby Aagaard and Rydberg) and Rhiannon Ashworth (assisted by Emma Hermanson and Peyton Perreault) both scored the last two goals. The final score was 7-0 in favor of the Dragons who improved their record to 6-9-1. Coach Aagaard praised his team effort saying, “We had a solid complete game by everyone. We had 12 players earning points; Solei Olsen scored her first varsity goal, and Kendall Steele got her first Varsity assist. We had pressure in the offensive zone most of the evening putting 74 shots on goal. This was our first shut out for the Girls High School Hockey Program,” noted Aagard.
Next up for the Lady Dragons: Tues., Jan. 11 at Breck (0-11).
