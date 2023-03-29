Tennis Schedule Mar 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Apr 6 … Varsity 11 a.m. @ Gustavus; JV 11:00AM @ GustavusTuesday, Apr 11 … Varsity 4:30 p.m. @ Foley; JV 4:30 p.m. vs Foley in Pine CityThursday, Apr 13 … Varsity 9 a.m. vs. Princeton in Pine City; JV 4:30 p.m. @ Princeton Saturday, Apr 15 … Varsity 9 a.m. in Pine City (Totino Grace and Fridley)Monday, Apr 17 … Varsity 4 p.m. vs. Cloquet in Pine CityTuesday, Apr 18 … Varsity 4:30 p.m. @ St. Cloud Cathedral TBD; JV 4:30 p.m. @ St. Cloud Cathedral TBDFriday, Apr 21 … Varsity 4 p.m. @ HibbingSaturday, Apr 22 … Varsity 9 a.m. @ Hibbing Invite; JV 9 a.m. JV Pine City Quad Monday, Apr 24 … Varsity 12:30 p.m. @ Litchfield InviteThursday, Apr 27 … Varsity 4:30 p.m. vs. Mora in Pine City; JV 4:30 p.m. @ MoraSaturday, Apr 29 … Varsity 9 a.m. Varsity Quad in Pine CityTuesday, May 2 … Varsity 4:30 p.m. vs Aitkin in Pine City; JV 4:30 p.m. vs. Aitkin in Pine City Friday, May 5 … Varsity 4 p.m. @ North Branch; JV 4 p.m. vs North Branch in Pine CitySaturday, May 6 … Varsity 9 a.m. Conference @ Foley; JV 9 a.m. JV Pine City QuadThursday, May 11 … Varsity 4 p.m. @ Chisago Lakes; JV 4 p.m. vs Chisago Lakes in Pine City Monday, May 15 … Varsity 4 p.m. @ Hermantown; JV 4 p.m. @ Hermantown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Years Ago: 1998 St. Urho’s Day parade in Finlayson Over 140 attendees enjoy 19th Annual Horticulture Day Unexpected display of aurora creates best local show in six years Local student nominated as delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Where in the World is the Pioneer? Local DNR conservation officer reports Seniors and letterwinning wrestlers honored Tennis Schedule Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrocery store chains eye former Pamida siteWhy work?Pine City man charged for assaulting officerHanging up the clippers: Richard Watrin says goodbye to his barber shopThe matter of matteringDragon boys hockey earn season-end awardsThe art of passionAmbulance service, paramedics, important part of communitiesPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster March 16, 20232023 trap season begins Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGrocery store chains eye former Pamida site (2)Wisconsin man charged in Pine County for electronically soliciting child sex (1)Local iconic café changes ownership and name (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Mar 29 Al-Anon: Wed, Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29 Living Sober AA Wed, Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29 Women only AA Wed, Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29 Rock Creek AA Wed, Mar 29, 2023 Mar 30 TOPS Thu, Mar 30, 2023 Mar 31 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31 Czech National Cemetery Meeting Fri, Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31 Veterans Memorial Meat Raffle Fri, Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Mar 31, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.