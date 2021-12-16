There is no quit in Pine City boys wrestling

Pine City wrestling went to Andover against a couple of tough teams. “The kids worked hard all week and showed great improvements from last Friday,” said coach Josh Barnes. In this tournament, the Dragons wrestling faced last year’s Triple A state champion and fought hard.
“There was no quit in our team,” Barnes stated.
Pine City wrestlers placed fourth. Braxton Peetz took second. John Mead lost his first round and then won his next two matches to take fifth place. Gavin Rockstroh lost to the number six wrestler in AAA on his way to a third place finish. Jacob Lindahl placed second. Timmy Johnson placed third. Justin Matson lost to the outstanding wrestler in the tournament who is ranked fifth in AAA. He placed second and won the fastest pin of the tournament.
