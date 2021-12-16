staff report
The Dragons played their first conference game of the season against East Central and came up with a big win. Pine City set the tone with their great defense. The Dragons used a combination of defenses to keep the Eagles off balance and to create turnovers which led to a big first half lead. The Dragons went into halftime with a 43 to 13 lead.
“We were able to score in a variety of ways. Six different kids hit at least one three pointer in the game. That makes us very tough to guard when we have size to dominate inside and kids that can hit shots from the perimeter,” coach Ted Hasz stated.
The Dragons coasted to victory in the second half but continued to play good half court defense, limiting East Central to nine second half points. Karly Jusczak had the third highest rebounding total ever recorded for the program with 21 rebounds in the game to go along with her 21 points. This was the second time this year that the Dragons had a player with a stat that ranked as high in the record book as Kloey Lind earlier in the year had 36 points and that also was tied for the third most in Dragon history.
“Summer Thieman found her stroke from the three point line as she made three of them and finished with 12 points. Ella Sell did what we are getting used to seeing, great defense, ten points including two three pointers, three assists and two steals,” said Coach Hasz. “Maddie Berglund continues to play very consistent basketball with eight points on two three pointers, three assists, four rebounds and four steals. Kloey Lind continued to stuff the stat sheet with six points, ten rebounds, three steals and two assists. Carissa Nascene leads the defense.” He added that she had five steals, four points and three rebounds, and that Brooke Boland had three points and three rebounds. Emma Belshiem gave the Dragons some good minutes with two assists and a rebound, Hasz noted.
The final score was 66-22 with a Dragon win.
Pine City has a big week coming up as they host Pierz on Tuesday Dec. 14 and go to Hinckley-Finlayson to play the Jaguars on Thursday Dec.16.
