Track and Field begins despite piles of snow

Track and Field practice has begun at Pine City High School. Due to the amount of snow, their practices have been inside either the high school or the elementary school. Occasionally the team has even gone up to the Hinckley swimming pool for a practice.
Looking ahead into the season, coach Jared Clementson said, “My expectations for this season are high. We have a mix of experience, younger talent and newcomers. We are in the process of blending into a team that will work together to accomplish our goals. My goal for the season is for both the boys and girls to win the GRC. Another goal is to become more competitive against the teams in our section. We have great numbers this year, but we still have some events that we are needing to train our athletes to do, so we can fill all our events at meets. The sprinting events are popular, but some of the more technical events seem to be harder to get kids interested in.”
Last year, the girls won the GRC for the eight years in a row. Clementson will be looking to extend that streak to nine years. The boys will also be looking to repeat their win at the GRC.
The veteran seniors on the team this year consist of Fredrick Ausmus, Josh Brinker, Ryan Prihoda, Emma Johnson, Sophie Lahti, Chloe McKellar, and Maggie Smetana. There will be two new seniors joining the team as well, John Mead and Cody Patzoldt.
Coach Clementson also commented on some strengths the teams are seeing this year, “We have some strong girls who will lead the team including Lena Roubinek, Abby Aagaard, Sophie Lahti, Summer Thieman, Eva Johnson, Maggie Smetana, Emma Belsheim, Arissa Rydberg, Allison Unverzagt, Mallory Clepper, Katey Thieman, and many more. On the boys side, our strongest returners are Charlie Ausmus, Ryan Prihoda, Weston Clementson, Braxton Peetz, Eli Fromm, Jace Preston, and Ray Gatzke.”
Captains for the boys team this season are Fredrick Ausmus, Josh Brinker, Charlie Ausmus, and Anthony Bergeron. And for the girls team, Maggie Smetana, Lena Roubinek, Summer Thieman, and Allison Unverzagt.
Assistant coaches are Zach Stoltz, Val Kunze, Sherry Graber, and Padrick Judd. Dylan Kringstad and Fran Wojcik are the two junior high coaches.
The Dragons will compete in an indoor track meet on Saturday, March 25.
Thursday, Apr 6 … Varsity 3:45 p.m. Dragon Cool Meet in Pine City
