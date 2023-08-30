The Pine City Dragon football team expects better results from their 1-7 season a year ago. The Dragons won’t have easy opponents on their schedule to expect any easy results. The Dragons will have to “change their best” if they want to see those results, state the coaches.
The 2023 season will feature a few changes in the schedule. Non-district opponents will include Grand Rapids and Duluth Denfeld, both class 4A teams. The past two seasons, the Dragons tangled with Cloquet (1-1) and North Branch (0-2), also 4A teams.
“The new schedule did us no favors. We requested a better balance of teams; however, with the makeup of the district, we will once again be playing all schools larger than us for the next two seasons,” added co-head coach Nate Fort.
The Dragons will open on the road in Grand Rapids, a school with over 1,000 students compared to PIne City with just over 400 students. Grand Rapids has been in the the class 4A section finals the past few seasons and will be a very tough opponent to open the season with.
Other changes in the district include Aitkin dropping to 2A and the addition of Pequot Lakes who becomes the largest school in the sub-district. The other district opponents continue to be Esko, Hibbing, Proctor, rival Mora, and Two Harbors. The only section changes include the addition of St. Cloud Apollo.
The Dragons will rely on a steady group of seniors, led by captains Matthew Blake, Jace Preston, Trevor Hazelton, and Tucker Kubesh. “These guys are all returning letterwinners from a year ago and will make an immediate impact,” added Fort. In addition to the senior captains, the group includes Elliot Blatz, Waylon Peterson, Marek Overtoom, Leo Letourneau, and Ray Gatzke, all players the coaches expect to fill a role with the team.
The junior class will fill in the remaining vacant positions. Junior captain Logan Kolecki, the only sub-district award winner returning, looks to improve from an injury and get back on the field. In addition to Kolecki, the Dragons look to bolster their back field with running backs Braxton Peetz, Daniel Milliman, Landon Ganote, Jace Peterson, and Ayden Ostenson.
The offensive line expects competition from Luke Bloomquist, Wyatt Humenuik and Nick Stewart for the remaining positions. Tight ends Derrick Kinn and Rudy Gatzke will find opportunities to get on the field as well. Junior quarterback Austin Weiner is the frontrunner for reps at quarterback.
The sophomore class features a few youngsters that could make an immediate impact on the varsity roster during the season including Evan Doenz, Tucker Johnson, Ashton Moore, Jaxon Karas, Darian Hall and Blake Zemek all having a great camp. “It’s a solid group of Sophomores, and there will be times when you will find one of these guys taking a rep or two on Friday night; this helps create depth and opportunity,” added Fort. Tyler Dwyer, Sam Johnson, Caleb Hogberg, James Noreen, and Anthony Thomas also look to develop a role and fill out the special teams units for the Dragons.
The freshman class features a healthy contribution of sixteen players that will see most of their time with the JV/C game schedule. Freshman Kevin Mckellar has intrigued coaches with his athleticism. Kevin Mckellar took a few reps with the varsity squad at Saturday’s scrimmage and may find a role as a rotational player at tight end.
The Dragons look to expect their best from each other and themselves as well as “change their best” this season. The team is coached by a well-rounded staff. The offensive side of the ball is coached up by James Foster, Zach Stoltz and David Rarick, and led by Coach Fort.
The defensive side of the team continues to be spearheaded by myself (Coach Burger) and assisted by linebacker coach Dennis Howard. Galen Erdmann, Curt Kubesh and Mark Clark also help coach defense.
The staff is also appreciative of contributions from previous players including an upcoming college graduate, JJ Preston, who has really impressed the staff with his coaching and leadership on the field and weight room.
“JJ is very demanding of his athletes; he expects them to complete the drill correctly,” added Fort. In addition to Preston, Jimmy Lindblom and Jacob Lindahl have been a constant presence and continue to contribute to the program.
