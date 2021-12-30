The Pine City Dragon varsity wrestling team hosted on their senior night the Mille Lacs Raider team, consisting of Isle and Onamia players, on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The team’s senior captains, Justin Matson, Jacob Lindahl, Gavin Rockstroh, and Timmy Johnson, were honored that evening.
“All four have gone through our youth program,” noted Coach Josh Barnes. “Between the four, there are 20 years of varsity wrestling.”
The dragons took a loss to the Mille Lacs team, 42-34. “It was exciting and it came down to the very last match to be decided.” Pine City gave 24 points to forfeits.
The Dragons then fell to Milaca and lost 61-15. “The dragons wrestled hard but came up short a few matches,” said Barnes. “It could have gone either way.” Barnes added that toward the end of the night, Justin Matson defeated the #7 HWT in AA, 6-0.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Dragons traveled to Aitkin where they lost the first duel to Rock Ridge 26-45 after giving up 24 points to forfeits.
The Dragons then took on Aitkin, a top team in AA but lost 69-12. “Justin Matson again wrestled the #6 ranked HWT and pinned him,” noted Barnes.
Barnes said they are looking forward to the break to work on a few minor things and get ready for the stretch run. This Thursday, the team wrestles in Annandale/Maple Lake against a couple of ranked opponents.
