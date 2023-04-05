Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, and curry just so it is spreadable. Spread on a small platter. Grate hard-boiled egg over the cheese. Spread shrimp over cheese. Chop up tops of tiny onions, sprinkle over platter. I usually sprinkle with more curry. Serve with flat bread or crackers.
Baked Asparagus with Balsamic Butter Sauce
1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed
Cooking Spray
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
Parmesan cheese, curls or shredded
White sesame seeds, toasted
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange asparagus on a baking sheet. Coat with cooking spray, then season with salt and pepper. Bake in preheated oven until tender, about 12 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and stir in soy sauce and balsamic vinegar. Pour sauce over baked asparagus. Top with Parmesan cheese curls or shredded and toasted sesame seeds. Serve.
Strawberry Trifle for a Crowd
2 8 oz. cream cheese
2 c. confectioner’s sugar
1 c. sour cream
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. almond extract
1 pint whipping cream
1 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 angel food cake torn onto bite-size pieces
2 quarts fresh or frozen strawberries
3 Tbsp. sugar
In a large bowl, cream together cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar: add sour cream, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and almond extract. Set aside. In a deep bowl whip cream. Add vanilla and sugar. Fold whipped cream mixture into the creamed cheese mixture. Add cake pieces. Set aside. Combine berries and sugar. Layer together in a large glass trifle bowl or punch bowl. Start and end with the berries. Cover with plastic wrap and chill. Makes 24 servings.
