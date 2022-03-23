Staff and students alike from Pine City high and elementary schools celebrated their Spring Fling Week last week with several dress up days. The high school had Dress like a Dad Day, Rain vs. Beach Day, Anything but a Backpack Day, Construction Day and on Friday, Groutfit Day (wear all gray). The elementary celebrated 80s Day, Wear your Clothes Backwards Day, Sports Day, Pajama Day, and Hat Day.
