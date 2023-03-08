I realize that there is still a lot of snow on the ground. Like many of you, I have quite a few large piles of snow hanging around. I’m not complaining. Not that complaining does any good at all!
As one who has chosen to live in Minnesota, I understand that cold and snow come with the territory. But like many people I’ve spoken with recently, I’m kind of ready for the change that spring brings. That happens this year on Monday, March 20 at 4:24 pm … not that I’m counting down or anything. And although it may not be all warmth and sunshine that day, I know it’s coming!
We’re going to get to go outside without being all bundled up. We’re going to get to ride bikes and motorcycles and go for walks without dodging slush or slipping on ice. We’re going to get to go boating and swimming and mow lawns. Many things to look forward to. And it’s coming. Even if there is still a bit of cold and snow in the mix.
I personally think that our winters tend to make us hardier ... stronger. They can help us grow when we see them with the proper perspective!
It’s the same way in life. Sometimes when cold, dark seasons linger on for what seems too long, it can feel like they’re never going to end. It can feel like it will always be this way. It can be easy to begin to lose hope. It’s easy to feel like the sun is never going to shine again for us to feel it’s warmth on our faces.
But we can use those times to grow. Many people ask God, “Why?” when they are going through difficult times. That’s not really the right question. We were actually promised that things won’t always be easy and that in this world we would have trouble. The right question to ask is not “Why?” but “What?” What do You have me to learn during this time, God? Some lessons can only be learned in the dark times. And we can be better and stronger because of it.
It may be winter, but hold on; Spring is coming! What you have going on in your life may be bad, but hold on; you can come out the other side better (instead of bitter). Followers of Jesus know that He promised to go with us through the tough, dark days, through death’s dark valleys. So although it can be difficult, you don’t have to be alone. And those with a good church family (because a church is really a family, not a building) know that we don’t have to be alone; we’re better together. And we can come out the other side stronger and more equipped to help others through their dark times.
So as spring approaches, let it remind you that life is springing anew. And you don’t have to go it alone. And maybe you can be that comfort and company for someone going through their dark time.
