Squirts on fire!

The Pine City Squirt B1 team played in the US hockey Hall of Fame Squirt B1 Tournament last week moving up the ranks and eventually beating the Hibbing/Chisolm team 10-3.Pictured in back row, left to right: Nico Schisano, Jax Jerry, Jacob Schurmeier, Jack Baures, Carter Berglund, and Henry Johnson. Front row: Boden Wasson, Bronson Brant, Hudson Nicoll, Easton Louden, Max Morris, Tanner Anderson, Armand Gribauval, and Max Rydberg. Coaches: Grant Nicoll, Steve Schurmeier, Ryan Brant, Marco Schisano, Nick Louden and Kip Rydberg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.