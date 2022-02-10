Squirts on fire!

The Pine City Squirt B1 team played in the US hockey Hall of Fame Squirt B1 Tournament last week moving up the ranks and eventually beating the Hibbing/Chisolm team 10-3.Pictured in back row, left to right: Nico Schisano, Jax Jerry, Jacob Schurmeier, Jack Baures, Carter Berglund, and Henry Johnson. Front row: Boden Wasson, Bronson Brant, Hudson Nicoll, Easton Louden, Max Morris, Tanner Anderson, Armand Gribauval, and Max Rydberg. Coaches: Grant Nicoll, Steve Schurmeier, Ryan Brant, Marco Schisano, Nick Louden and Kip Rydberg.
