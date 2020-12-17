Bobcat Company has expanded its dealer network with the addition of Stan’s Equipment Center as an authorized new and used sales, rental, service and parts provider of Bobcat equipment. The dealership is located at 1025 Main St. N. in Pine City, Minnesota.
Stan’s Equipment Center is a third-generation family-owned business that got its start in 1949. Originally a radiator repair shop, the company has changed in several ways over the past 30 years. Today their main product offerings include compact tractors, outdoor power equipment, truck equipment and lakeshore equipment.
“Being in a smaller community, finding product lines that draw in customers from a larger geographic area is very important to our growth,” said Jason Wiener, owner of Stan’s Equipment Center. “We continue to attract and maintain customers by providing high-quality products that are not always easy to find in this area.”
Stan’s Equipment Center serves a wide range of customers throughout east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. They include municipalities, commercial landscapers and other local business owners.
For more information about Stan’s Equipment Center, visit stansequip.com or call 320-629-6193.
