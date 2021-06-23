Pine County Veterans Service Officer Mindy Sandell said she has been proud to be able to be there to support Pine County’s veterans and help guide them through a sometimes bewildering bureaucracy to receive the benefits they deserve.
She noted that the Pine County Veterans Service Office is there to offer guidance and assistance to veterans, their dependents and survivors in applying for veterans benefits provided by the State of Minnesota and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
What programs and services does Pine County Veterans Services provide for our veterans?
• Help navigate the state and federal benefits program
• Help with compensation claims: preparation, submission and follow up
• Non-service connected pensions
• Help with VA healthcare applications
• Help the veteran’s family navigate through the death benefits after the vet has passed, including: DIC - Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, Death pension/Survivor benefits (if they qualify), Headstone, Burial benefits, Presidential certificates, Flag, Pre-approval for Fort Snelling, Pre-register for State Veterans cemeteries
• Grant Assistance: Dental/optical, Special needs, MACV - Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, SSAP - State Soldier’s Assistance Program, Support the Troops, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
• Rides to VA appointments with the van program
What are you most proud of in the time you’ve been Pine County’s Veterans Service Officer?
It’s not me so much that I am proud of as the office, this office helps veterans get the benefits they have earned. Life changing benefits, making their quality of living better. I work with so many people that are a part of getting the vets the help they need, from other CVSO’s, local organizations, MACV, Support the Troops, Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and many more. It is my pleasure to work for the veterans of Pine County, getting to know them, hearing their stories – it’s a great part of my job.
What difference does Pine County Veterans Services make in the life of local veterans?
There is not one success story that stands out in my head, they are all success stories. Every time I get the response from the VA and it is favorable to the veterans and I know they’ll get the benefits they deserve I mark that up as a success. I count them as the vet’s success, not mine.
What got you interested in this work?
I am a veteran so I can relate to how enormous the VA system is and how hard it is to navigate and I have a desire to help all vets with this. Back when Dean Dronen was running the office he told me what a rewarding job it was and I knew it was something I wanted to do. I love swapping stories and visiting with the vets.
What are you most excited about in the year ahead?
Getting back to in office appointments, being able to see the vets and help them out. I have Coffee Talk the first Monday of every month at 9 a.m., I am looking forward to that being full again. We can finally have in-person training again this fall, I am looking forward to learning my job and networking with my fellow CVSO’s.
Contact Sandell at the Pine County Veterans Service office at 320-216-4250 or at mindy.sandell@co.pine.mn.us.
Sandell noted that the next Coffee Talk will be held at 9 a.m. on July 12, and the topic will be “What can YOUR CVSO do for you?” Veterans are invited to join in for great information and camaraderie, and to bring questions to the North Pine Government Center at 1602 Hwy 23 North, Sandstone.
