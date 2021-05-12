A protest is being planned at Pine City High School after racist and profanity-ridden messages directed at an Asian-American Pine City High School student by other students were shared on the school’s Facebook page on May 5, in order to bring attention to the bullying that this student was facing at the school.
The school took down the post, asserting that it included inappropriate language and information that could identify the students involved.
In a statement on that day, school officials acknowledged that the post included serious allegations of discrimination.
“We are taking this report very seriously and are in the process of hiring a third party investigator,” the school officials wrote. “Pine City Public Schools does not condone racism, in any form. We are committed to ensuring that all students are treated equally and can attend school in a comfortable and welcoming environment.”
In reaction to the school’s post, several people connected to the bullied student argued that the school had done little to deal with the actual bullying, and were only responding with promises of an investigation due to the widespread reaction on social media.
A protest took place at the high school starting at 7:30 a.m. the next morning, June 6. Around 50 students, parents, school staff and community members stood quietly as students filed in, holding signs with messages including: “Enough is Enough,” “We Support All Students,” “Stop the Hate” and “Equality for All.”
The father of the bullied student thanked those who joined in for supporting his child.
After that protest, it was announced that there would be a second protest in support of the bullied student, and to push for more action from the school.
Members of the group, “Syd’s Angels Bikers Against Bullies,” indicated that they would be joining that protest, which is planned for Thursday, May 13 at 2 p.m. outside the high school.
The school has issued a statement that due to state and federal data privacy laws, they are prohibited from sharing more information about the racist bullying.
“What we can tell you is that Pine City Public Schools recognizes that events of this nature can be traumatic to our students, staff and community,” school officials wrote. “We, as a school, need to immediately and comprehensively respond to those concerns with understanding and support ...We will continue to swiftly react to any additional concerns that evolve from this matter, if they should occur.”
