Some years ago I decided to do some remodeling on our home, as I was working on the kitchen, we decided to replace some trim with red oak. So I went off to the lumber yard to buy some, I was dismayed at the cost, clearly oak was not cheap, and money was tight but I bought a piece that would give me a bit of waste and headed for the checkout. When I got there they had a display of tape measures. They were the one inch wide variety, 35 feet long complete with the insignia of the yard on them, and at a great price. Now I had one at home, but it was a bit used… the Mylar tape was coming off, it had been clipped on the edge by a welder, the outside was scratched and a bit grungy, so I bought one.
When I got home I set the saw up in the garage, and put my shiny new tape on it and went in and measured the trim that I needed with the old tape, and then went out and cut the piece. When I brought it in, got down on my knees and back in the corner to put it in, it was just a bit short. I was disgusted, but since I am not a professional, I figured that I had made an error. So I re-measured the spot, went out and VERY carefully measured the stock, and then made my cut, confident that it was going to fit. Got down on my knees and back in the corner again and … it was too short! Now I was incensed (putting it mildly.) I VERY carefully measured the spot, VERY carefully measured the stock and cut it intentionally a bit long, thinking I could trim a bit if needed. Got back down on my knees, back in the corner and put it in and … it was too short! A light went on, I took my old beat up tape out and picked up me new shiny tape and compared them… and then threw the shiny new tape out in to the street! When it was made the end under the hook had been cut off 3/32 of an inch short!
Now the moral to my story could be a lot of things…. Hire a professional, or don’t allow yourself to be an impulse buyer, or just because it is shiny, it is not better! But because this is a Spotlight on Faith article, I like to make a spiritual application
In John 18:38, as Pilate is interrogating Jesus, he asks the questions, “What is truth”? This may be the most important question anyone can ever ask…. What is truth? Is there such a thing as empirical truth, or actual truth? The Scriptures are clear that all truth is God’s truth. Isaiah 45:19 tells us that “The Lord speaks the Truth”; In Psalm 119:160 David tells us that “the entirety of Your (God’s) Word is true”; In John 17:17, as Jesus is praying for the Disciples and for us, He prays that God would “Sanctify them in the truth, Thy word is Truth.” In John 8:32 Jesus tells us that “the Truth will set us free!”
Clearly, from the standpoint of the Scriptures, truth is important! Truth is the foundation of all things … you start with truth and then you can build from there. Truth is how we measure life! There are a lot of “shiny” new ideas out there about how to measure your life; political correctness, what I “feel”, what is trending, or what “I” believe! But just like my tape measure, you will just come up short! “All (who follow any other method of measure) have sinned and fall short of God’s glorious standard.” Romans 3:23.
Vic Elfstrum is the pastor at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church in Hinckley, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.