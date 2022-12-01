Nationwide unemployment rates have ticked down and the labor force has shrunk. Luke Greiner, Regional Labor Market Analyst stated that this trend has impacted all states, and Minnesota is no exception.
Minnesota’s labor force has dwindled, resulting in a drop in the labor force participation rate, which stood at 68.4% as of July 2022. The labor force was 76,613 workers smaller than in February 2020 when participation was at 70.8%. However, job openings are 40% higher than the previous high in 2019. Most counties in Minnesota are still well below their pandemic recession employment levels. Pine County had 933 fewer jobs in 2021 than 2019. So what happened?
Population changes have impacted the employment rate. Pine County lost 1.5% (448 fewer people) of its population from 2010-2020. Minnesota has gained 7.6% in population with a quarter coming from new residents in rural Minnesota. Pine County is recently gaining population from relocation to the area but experiencing more deaths than births. From April 2020 to July 2021, Pine County had welcomed 272 new residents by birth but lost 445 residents by death. Also there were 606 domestic immigration residents and one international immigration resident added.
The labor force is linked to population, which directly reflects in the projections for Pine County in the years to come. According to the labor force projection for Pine County, in 2023, it is projected that 13,177 people will be employed from ages 16 to 75 and above, the largest age group for employment being the 25 to 44-year-old group at 5,006.
Education and Employment
The educational needs of the greater Minnesota economy are reflected in the requirements to gain employment. With 757,360 jobs in greater Minnesota in 2020, only 710 have no educational requirements. The bare minimum requirement of a high school diploma is needed in 744,910 of the jobs in greater minnesota. The remaining job requirements are 3,000 for vocational certificate, 1,780 for associates degree, 6,280 for bachelor’s degree and 680 for graduate degree. These statistics are not projected to change much in the next decade.
According to a student survey in the first quarter of 2019, 501 students responded and over 50% of those students planned to attend a four-year college after graduation. Overall, 33% of 2019 Minnesota graduates enrolled in a four-year college; whereas, 38% enrolled in a 2-year college. A look back at the Minnesota graduating class of 2012 shows that 27.3% of graduates who enrolled in college did not complete a degree in a six year timeframe.
Although college is typically an excellent investment, it is not one size fits all. Not all jobs require a college degree, and not all college graduates get jobs. When making an important financial commitment such as pursuing higher education,Greiner suggested that potential students consider programs that reflect current economic needs. There are many resources out there for making the decision that is right for each student.
Career Pathway Tool: mn.gov/deed/data/data-tools/career-pathways-tool/
Path to career success: mn.gov/deed/data/lmi-reports/workforce-path-success/
Graduate employment outcomes: mn.gov/deed/data/data-tools/graduate-employment-outcomes/
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development website contains all this information and much more. To learn more, go to: mn.gov/deed/data
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.