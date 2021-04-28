Pine County residents can now use the Vaccine Connector to directly schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the state’s Community Vaccination Program locations.
Minnesotans can visit VaccineConnector.mn.gov to directly schedule appointments at Community Vaccination locations around the state. If all appointments are full, Minnesotans can also sign up to be informed when they are able to book a Community Vaccination Program appointment and be notified about other vaccination opportunities near them.
Community Vaccination Program locations are strategically located around the state to give Minnesotans another option to get their COVID-19 vaccine. There are currently locations in Saint Paul, Bloomington, Oakdale, Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, Lino Lakes and St. Cloud. A federally-supported Community Vaccination Program location at the State Fairgrounds specifically serves residents of socially vulnerable zip codes in and around Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
Minnesota continues to lead the nation and make strong progress vaccinating everyone 16 years of age and older. The state has now administered more than 4 million doses to nearly 2.5 million Minnesotans. More than 56% of Minnesotans 16+ and 85% of adults 65+ have received at least one dose. Nearly one-third of all Minnesotans have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series.
How Minnesotans Can Get Their Shot:
• Make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program locations: https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector.
• Call 833-431-2053 Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
• Use the state’s Vaccine Finder Map to find the closest vaccine provider: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
• Contact their primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
How Minnesotans Can Get a COVID-19 Test at No Cost:
• Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s community testing sites across Minnesota: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp .
• Order a test through the state’s at-home COVID-19 testing program: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html
