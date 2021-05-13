Following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds on May 10, state officials announced that Minnesota is ready to begin vaccinating this age group this week.
“The Pfizer vaccine has gone through rigorous clinical trials on children in this age group and has proven to be a highly safe and effective preventative measure against the deadly coronavirus,” said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom. “Minnesota parents can feel confident in the science, medical experts, and federal guidelines expanding authorization to 12-to-15-year-olds, and I hope they get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. Every person who gets vaccinated helps us slow the spread of this disease and protect those who cannot get vaccinated.”
Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old. There are a number of ways to get a Pfizer vaccine:
• Vaccine Connector: You can directly sign up for an appointment at one of the state Community Vaccination Program locations at VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
• Walk-ins for Minnesotans 12+ will be accepted at state community vaccination sites administering Pfizer vaccines in Bloomington (Mall of America), Saint Paul (Roy Wilkins Auditorium), Lino Lakes and Oakdale.
• Vaccine Locator Map: You can use the Vaccine Locator Map to search for providers who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to Minnesotans ages 12 and older at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
• Vaccine Finder: You can also find COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, which allows you to filter by vaccine manufacturer and search for only Pfizer vaccine appointments.
• Health Care Provider: You can also contact your child’s primary health care provider, local public health department, or a local pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.