Step back into yesterday and see what life was like for the farmers and homemakers of earlier generations on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 at Anderson’s Rock Creek Relics Threshing and Sawing Show.
Gates open at 7:30 a.m. The show is located at 54433 Forest Blvd. in Rush City. Take exit 165 east at the Rock Creek exit, travel one mile to the four way stop, then south 2.5 miles. The show is on the left side and can’t be missed.
“This is our 32nd year,” said Nancy Siefert. “We are looking forward to presenting Pine County residents with a view of what farming was like in the mid century.”
There are 24 buildings filled with vendors and events that depict the work, and equipment used.
“We have morning, afternoon and all-day events scheduled,” Dale Anderson said. “We put on a great show of the equipment, and labor needed in those days.”
Morning events include threshing, hay stacking, lumber sawing and milling, corn shredding, shelling and silo filling.
Afternoon events include a tractor parade at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, rock crushing and straw bailing
All-day long, visitors can find over 250 different era tractors, gas engine demonstrations, blacksmithing, shingle milling, wood lathing and basket weaving.
Visitors can also stop by an era-depicted school house, along with a great deal of Rush City memorabilia
And finally, there will be crafts and games for children.
“Each day after the parade will be a pedal tractor pull for the kids,” Siefert said.
There will be plenty of food at the show, including ice cream, tacos, nachos, mini-donuts and even Texas BBQ and ribs.
“The whole family is excited about this year’s show to honor their parents and grandparents and to show Pine County residents what farming was like around the early 1900s,” said Marion Reitan.
Masks are recommended for those not full vaccinated, and visitors are asked to observe social distancing. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. No alcohol is allowed, and no smoking in buildings.
More information is available online at: www.andersonsrockcreekrelics.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.