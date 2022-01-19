Stephen Serafin

Stephen “Steve” Serafin, age 71, of Pine City passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Steve was a 27 year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department and a 41 year member of the American Legion. Steve loved his friends and family, cruises, winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, boating on Cross Lake, White Castles, golf and especially his 4 o’clock martinis. Steve always had a smile and laugh for everyone.
Steve is survived by his wife Carol Serafin; daughter Megan Schwalbach (Matt); grandson Jack; sisters Cathy Zucco (Bill), Joan Menth, Margaret Church (Pete); brother Danny; in-laws Jim Mulvihill (Kathy), John Mulvihill, John Mulvihill (Charlena), Kevin Mulvihill (Karen), nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward; mother Theresa; brother-in-law Joe Menth; niece Stephanie Church.
A luncheon gathering of Steve’s friends and family will be held at 12 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Pine City American Legion.
The family wishes to thank his oncologist Dr. Ronald Halvorson, the medical staff at Welia Health and HCMC ICU for their excellent care and support.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
