Monday, July 11, 2022, God called Steven Ray Hjerpe; 65, home to rest.
Steve was born October 16, 1956 in the Rush City Hospital to Al and Shirley (Eiffler) Hjerpe.
Steve attended grade school in Rush City and graduated from Rush City High School in 1975. He grew up on the family farm and later raised his family there with wife Susan.
Steve and Susan were married in 1986 and had three children; Travis, Kati and Molly. Steve’s passion in life was farming, more specifically, milking cows. Steve was one of those fortunate people, whose work and passion in life were one in the same. Dairy farming was his way of life that he loved to share with all who would listen.
His only hobby was people! He remembered everyone he ever met. Where they were from and what they did. Whenever anyone stopped to see him, he stopped working and would talk, sometimes for hours!
Very seldom would Steve travel away from home; but knew people from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin. He lived his entire life in the same house. Slept in the same bedroom with his childhood toys in the same closet still. Yet he did not count this as boring, but was grateful and proud to be counted as a “dairy farmer”.
Steve is survived by his wife Sue Hjerpe of Rush City; children Travis Hjerpe of Rush City, Kati Hjerpe (Daniel Golden) of Big Bend, Molly (Michael) Hauner of Little Fork; sister Nancy (Greg) Rosol of Bird Island; brother-in-law Fred Mell of Hibbing.
Preceding Steve in death are his parents Al and Shirley Hjerpe; sisters Pam Hjerpe and Linda Mell.
Pastor Lee Beecher will officiate at funeral services for Steve; 4 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Living Waters Church in Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned for one hour prior to service at the church. Honorary casket bearers include Loren Jennings, Dennis Errington, Doug Ostlund, Don Ostlund, John Havel, LeRoy Dropps.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.