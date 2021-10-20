Over 12 years, Darlene Pavek sews 2,500 heart pillows for veteran heart patients
A Pine County woman is making a difference for veterans recovering from heart surgery. And she has been doing it for a long time now.
For the past 12 years, Darlene Pavek has been sewing heart-shaped pillows for heart patients.
The pillows are used as a therapeutic tool. After heart surgery, the patient is compelled to cough to clear their lungs of fluid. This puts enormous pressure on the patient’s chest, where they are trying to heal – and the experience can be extremely painful.
That’s where Darlene’s pillows come in. The patient presses the heart-shaped pillow into their chest as they cough to keep the force of it from ripping the stitches in their chest.
And she puts a large pocket on the front, which has a practical purpose. Once a patient puts their hand inside, the pillow becomes almost an oversized glove, to make it easier to press into the chest when the cough comes.
“You have control over it,” Darlene explained.
It was about dozen years ago that Pavek was at a meeting where it was announced that the Veterans Administration Hospital in Minneapolis was in need of those pillows. She responded to the call.
“I said, ‘Well, I’ll give it a try,’” Darlene said. “I’ve been trying ever since.”
It’s safe to say that she has been trying pretty hard. She has given 2,415 to the VA alone, and around 50 to the shelter in St. Cloud. With the others she has given away to veterans over the years, she figures she has given away more than 2,500 so far.
“Different ones that needed it, I gave them one,” Darlene said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind handy tool. You can cry on it, rest your head on it. It’s ready for you.”
She doesn’t do the work for praise, but she said that she treasures all the appreciative cards and letters she has received from veterans grateful for her pillows.
“I receive beautiful thank yous from members,” she said. “I just got two cards Saturday. Beautiful thank yous.”
Just the other day she received a package, a gift of fabric to make new pillows.
“I have 275 pillow cases cut out ready to be sewed up,” she said. “But there’s not that many sewers.”
She said she could use some help with the pillow-making process, as her own health problems are starting to slow her down.
“My right arm doesn’t want to do much,” she said. “But I’m stubborn.”
And she said she intends to keep making her heart pillows for veterans just as long as she is able to.
“I put my heart in it,” Darlene said. “When you went into the service you didn’t say no, so it’s kind of hard for me to say, ‘No, I can’t do it.’”
