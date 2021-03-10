A man has been charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen items at a residence on Henriette Road just west of Pine City.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on March 3, a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was investigating information that a stolen black Audi and a stolen CAT skidsteer were located at a property on Henriette Road in Pokegama Township, and were in the possession of Toua Fue Yang, age 40. The deputy confirmed that Yang had an active warrant for his arrest out of Dakota County on a motor vehicle theft case.
Two deputies approached the residence to make contact with Yang and arrest him on his warrant. While waiting, one of the deputies saw a black Saturn Vue leaving the residence and going eastbound on Henriette Road. The deputy confirmed the driver was Yang and stopped the vehicle.
The deputy noted that the North Dakota license plate was registered to a white Buick LeSabre, not the black Saturn Vue it was on. Yang’s driving privileges are revoked. Yang told the deputy he had bought the vehicle and the title was at home.
The deputy checked the VIN number for the 2004 Saturn Vue and discovered it had been stolen from Eagan, Minnesota. Inside the vehicle, the deputy located a CAT skidsteer key on a lanyard with several other keys. The title for the Saturn was located in the glove box and did not have Yang’s name on it. Yang asked to be able to return to his property to leave his dog that had been in the car with him. The deputy could see a CAT skidsteer on the property.
In reviewing the information about the stolen Saturn, the deputy saw that a Nintendo Switch had been in the car when it was taken but was not in the vehicle when he found it. A search warrant was obtained to search the property.
While searching the property, deputies located a backpack containing over 400 grams of marijuana in a room that also contained tax documents in Yang’s name. They were able to confirm the skidsteer was stolen. They also located a stolen 2012 Audi, a stolen red Chevrolet Avalanche, a stolen construction trailer containing stolen tools and scaffolding, and a stolen black Honda motorcycle.
Yang has been charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property and felony possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in Pine County Jail on $30,000 bail. The maximum penalty is five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
