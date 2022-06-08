Stolp hired as Pine City School superintendent

The Pine City School Board recently announced that Cindy Stolp has been selected as the new superintendent of Pine City Schools. Stolp and the district will be negotiating a contract which is expected to be acted on at the June 13 regular board meeting. Stolp is the school’s current interim superintendent and pending contract approval, will begin as the superintendent on July, 1. Stolp is also currently serving Pine City Schools as our Community Education Director along with leading the Early Childhood program.
“After a thorough search led by Ray and Associates, Stolp rose to the position of being selected amongst many qualified candidates,” said board chair, Dan Peterson, in a statement. “The board wishes to thank all the stakeholders for their involvement in this process.”
Stolp has worked with the Pine City School District for the past 16 years as an early childhood special education teacher, ECFE teacher, parent educator, and most recently the administrator for community education and early childhood. She also co-coaches the school’s trap shooting team.
Her education consists of a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Minnesota State University, Mankato (formerly Mankato State University), a master’s degree and licensure in parent education, early childhood education, director of special education, director of community education, principal, and superintendent from St. Cloud State University. Most recently, Stolp obtained a doctorate in educational leadership from Bethel University.
When asked what made her want to take on the new position, Stolp responded, “I believe in the power of an excellent education and also believe in giving back to this community.” She added that she is looking forward to working with the students, staff, parents, and envisions a strong collaboration between the school and community to create a strong and successful education system.
When asked how the job has been going so far, Stolp said that it has been very busy, especially with working in both positions. “So far, I have been very busy with problem solving, planning for the future, and enjoying the amazing end of the school year celebrations in the district,” she said, adding that in an era of more jobs than people, a potential challenge will be employing enough substitute teachers and support staff.
Stolp and her husband, Rick, met in high school and have lived in the Pine City community for a number of years where her husband has operated a successful business and their children, Nick and Justin, have attended and graduated from Pine City schools.
“We moved from Bloomington to enjoy the small-town life,” said Stolp. “Pine City was an excellent choice to raise Nick and Justin with small-town values.” In their free time, they enjoy motorcycles, old cars and traveling with family and friends. “It is truly a great day to be a Dragon!”
The board is excited to welcome Stolp to her new position, added Peterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.